6 Styling Tips From Men’s Fashion Week To Try Now

If Couture Week is the grande dame of fashion weeks, Men’s Week is the impish younger brother with a nicotine addiction and a devil-may-care attitude about fashion. The quick group of shows in Florence gave way to Milan, which all led to Paris, whose proceedings held more excitement than normal. Jonathan Anderson made his Dior debut with Sabrina Carpenter and Rihanna front row, Jacquemus took over Versailles for his epic show, and Saint Laurent brought out Gabbriette, Devon Lee Carlson, and The Dare to see how we should be styling ties moving forward.

Beyond neckwear, there were a few more important stylistic choices to test out that throw caution to the wind and will surely show up in next season’s street-style snaps. There’s not only a childlike sense of play with each trend, but a lightness that we saw all over the runways. Pajamas are back — dressing like an extra in Gossip Girl is too — but the nylon outerwear was flimsy, silks were heavily used, and the general feeling was one of pre-sweatiness on vacation. See which tips we’ve gleaned from the runways below.

The Anorak Is Back & She’s Impractical

The nylon jacket of it all was inescapable during the proceedings, with our indie darlings showing some of our favorite takes on outerwear. The goal isn’t so much to withstand inclement weather as much to play with lightness and proportion. Pair it with some shoes unfit for rain like Lii and Auralee did to emphasize you don’t care about the forecast.

Scarf’d Up

Everyone went wild for Dries Van Noten’s show, the first menswear outing for new creative director Julian Klausner, and the hero was the sarong looks. Pair unlikely matches like dress shirts with a sheer skirt to give a bit of femme (or a bit of beach in Dries’ case) to an otherwise basic ‘fit.

Not Your Dad’s Tie

We finally got the first taste of Jonathan Anderson’s vision for Dior via his men’s runway, and his irreverence was in many styling tricks, the most alluring of which was the backwards Dior-gray tie. Between that and the tucked-in ties with every look at Saint Laurent, it’s never been more fun to wear the typically stiff piece in the most unusual of ways.

Baggy Trousers & Flip Flops

This is a classic at this point, first propagated by The Row, worn by Kendall Jenner and most recently Jonathan Bailey, and now coming to runways like Ami and Auralee. The emphasis here is on picking sturdy pants to match with a lighter, skin-revealing top.

The Preppy Peekaboo

Another no-brainer that comes from layering, but try it with something you might not think to layer in the first place, like a skinny scarf or a draped shirt. The fitted top layer is important to make the contrast plain and simple.

Sheer Skirting

From the fans of sheer skirts and sturdy tops (us) comes the sheer skirt and sturdy...skirt. Another layering moment, this time with options in monochrome shown at Jacquemus and Lemaire that make a great case of leaning granny with it. Pair a maxi sheer skirt with a shorter opaquer style in the same color.