If you’ve ever been jealous of Sydney Carlson’s ability to pilfer pieces from her older sister Devon Lee’s closet during a sleepover, the fashion world has listened to your desires. Specifically, Reformation tapped Devon Lee and her carefree Venice Beach energy for a collection of Y2Chaotic-lite fashion and of-the-moment accessories that are worthy of a close look (or payment plan).

Devon Lee quickly went from phone-case purveyor to Balenciaga model with her easy California style mixed with hits from the early aughts. Her devil-may-care SoCal spirit is evident in the Reformation line, with polka-dot minis, suede skirts, farm-girl tops, and retro going-out tops that feel aligned with the inimitable style from 13 Going On 30. The exclusive picture below shows off the London dress, which has the right dose of 2003 mall style and 2025 lace-bra obsession mixed into its party-going ease.

Courtesy of Reformation

The general feel of the ready-to-wear is like the greatest hits of Paris Hilton or Mischa Barton’s closet, but curated and refit for the modern woman, and made new with sustainable materials. As for accessories, the miniheel sandals are a standout, as are the keyhole totes and the essentials-sized shoulder bag Hannah, which comes in the 2025-approved colors of hot red and silver.

Courtesy of Reformation

The campaign imagery is just as deliciously carefree as we would’ve hoped from Devon Lee, who can sit front-row at Paris Fashion Week all day yet retain the lightness that comes from 1) dressing however you’re feeling in the moment and 2) growing up in California with Bella Hadid and Billie Eilish as friends. With this third rendition of Reformation’s It Girl series (something we’re obviously familiar with), we can all get in on the fun of Devon Lee’s world — not just through surfing her Instagram, but by pulling on her zebra-print dress or schlepping with the chocolate-brown tote.