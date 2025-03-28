JT & Devon Lee Carlson Are Indiana’s Girls For The Night & More Party Photos You Missed This Week

Fancy a party? It seems like everyone got over their post-Fashion Month slump this week and emerged from their early-spring cocoons well-rested, fresh-faced, and ready for BFA to snap them at flattering angles before the party turns into a tea-spilling event. We have dispatches from downtown New York, including from go-to dinner spot Chez Margaux, plus one Los Angeles party with Cobrasnake photos worthy of a Tumblr repost. Keep reading for a sampling of the fashion and beauty dinners and parties we simply didn’t want to miss.

CB2 Does A White Lotus-Themed Thai Diner Takeover

If it seems like The White Lotus collaborations won’t stop coming, that’s because they won’t. They span lifestyle, fashion, and now, home, thanks to CB2 bringing a bit of Thailand to your favorite homewares store. They took over Soho institution Thai Diner to celebrate, brought out Leslie Bibb and lots of fun New Yorkers, and made sure the crowd got several servings of the infamous coconut sundae.

Leslie Bibb Poupay for CB2 Poupay for CB2 Raul Lopez, Dascha Polanco Poupay for CB2 Raisa Flowers, Diego Villarreal Poupay for CB2 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Brunello Cucinelli Toasts To Their BC Duo Bag

Brunello Cucinelli is a master of all things minimal and Italian, which translates well to the brand’s newest bag, a sleek tote that comes in both mini and gargantuan sizes. Carolina Cucinelli was in town to celebrate and brought out Delaney Rowe, Meredith Duxbury, Ivy Getty, Daria Strokous, and more recognizable faces to listen to some music and revel in their buttery-soft leather totes.

Mia Moretti Sabrina Steck & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Delaney Rowe Sabrina Steck & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Carolina Cucinelli, Meredith Duxbury Sabrina Steck & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Antoni Porowski, Leah McCarthy Sabrina Steck & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Indiana420Bitch Brings The Girls Out For Blood Drain

Indiana420Bitch, or in some circles simply known as Indiana, is a provocative creative responsible for the nitty-gritty imagery you’ve definitely seen on your Instagram feeds (he recently shot JT’s “Ran Out” music video and Julia Fox for the Heaven & Y/Project collaboration). Blood Drain was a 30-minute “visual odyssey,” as the press release says, with a creepy cast of characters scantily clad in I.AM.GIA alongside visuals, smoke, and gags. Gabbriette, JT, Stella Maxwell, and Kim Petras were all in the building for a night of raunchy, celebratory fun.

Quen Blackwell, Gabbriette The Cobrasnake JT The Cobrasnake Stella Maxwell, Jesse Jo Stark The Cobrasnake Kim Petras The Cobrasnake 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Christian Louboutin Showers Chez Margaux In Roses

Christian Louboutin (both the man and the brand) have never done anything half-assed. Fitting that they chose Chez Margaux, with its rich red curtains, to celebrate their newest fragrance, Fétiche La Rose. After buying every single red rose in the tristate area, they adorned the private space where Laila Gohar hosted the likes of Georgia Fowler, Jenna Lyons, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for sips, bites, and spritzes of the flowery scent.