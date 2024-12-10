The party never stops at NYLON. While the plush Astroturf from our gleefully chaotic Miami event was probably still being ripped up at Lenny Hochstein's house, the team reconvened in New York City for a dinner at Principe, the crown jewel of Soho, in further celebration of our latest NYLON Nights issue.

During the cocktail hour, Pellegrino was quickly swapped for as vodka martinis and margaritas as Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy welcomed the first punctual guests: Ella Emhoff and Phoebe Gates, who talked about the latter’s soon-to-launch fashion app. Photographer Hunter Abrams, Tinx, and Romily Newman soon followed, as well as profile subject Pauline Chalamet, wearing big-cat-print velvet.

When the fashionably late had rolled in, the group sat down to an endive Caesar and individual “raw bars” of a pre-cracked snow crab claw, an oyster with Meyer lemon, and scallops with pistachio and sorrel. (Newman proclaimed the scallop the best.) Across the much-admired floral arrangements by Dearest Rachel, conversations about the Miami fire marshal and Luigui Mangione’s abs (timely!) flowed as the rock-shrimp mafaldine (another crowd-pleaser), olive-crusted branzino, and chicken Milanese were passed.

No one seemed to want to depart into the damp night, but the first guest finally said her reluctant goodbyes and broke the spell, toting a Béis cosmetics case, whose zips barely closed over the Doft New York Morpehus Mask, Knesko Skin eye and face masks, Kristin Ess Blow Dry Mist, Glow Recipe serum, and Cyklar santal body cream inside.

Lauren McCarthy Kevin LeBlanc 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Ella Emhoff & Hunter Abrams

Caroline Grosso

Pauline Chalamet

Tinx Romily Newman 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Lauren McCarthy, Caroline Gross & Pauline Chalamet

Lauren McCarthy & Pauline Chalamet

Romily Newman & Ella Emhoff

Pauline Chalamet & Ari Fournier Phoebe Gates & Kristine Froseth 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Sabrina Brier

Ari Fournier

Ella Emhoff Kristine Froseth 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Romily Newman & Tinx

Phoebe Gates

Phoebe Gates & Cait Bailey

Ari Fournier & Pauline Chalamet

Photographs by Krista Schlueter