Ella Emhoff’s DNC Dress Was Designed By A TikTok Star

The fashion world will make much of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ wardrobe over the next few months as she battles for the presidency, but for younger voters, her stepdaughter’s sartorial choices have already been front and center. Ella Emhoff, Bushwick-based knitwear designer, artist, and girl-about-town, took to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) stage on Aug. 22 to speak alongside Helena Hudlin and Meena Harris wearing a dress made by TikTok sensation Joe Ando, bringing Gen Z style to the global political stage.

She is the latest in a line of cool-girl celebs to be fitted out in Ando-designed couture, including Rachel Zegler, Keke Palmer, and Dakota Johnson. The Joe Ando creation is a ballerina’s costume turned into a debutante dress, with a tight blue top sitting low across her shoulders and a tutu-style white drop-waist skirt. In a cute collaborative touch, Emhoff hand-crocheted the floral appliqué on the dresses’ left arm. To make sure she didn’t fully blend in with other primly dressed attendees, she kept the styling very New York with her signature wired glasses, white socks, and black Mary Janes.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Emhoff got the Internet talking on the first night of the convention when she was spotted wearing her stepmom’s “Harris Walz” camo hat, which has already sold out and been compared to a similar piece of Chappell Roan merch. While that look leaned more into the Brooklyn queer aesthetic that’s her bread and butter, this frock showed her more demure side and commitment to supporting independent designers. Now that her stepmom is officially on her way to becoming the 47th President of the United States, Emhoff will surely be stepping out in more custom pieces, and we’ll be here waiting to see who she works with next.