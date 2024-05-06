Keke Palmer's First Formula 1 Grand Prix: “The Greatest Support Is That I’m Going To Be There”

Since the premiere of Netflix’s smash hit docuseries Drive to Survive in 2019, Formula 1 Grand Prixs have become an A-list celebrity magnet — and few races can compare with the outright glamour and spectacle of the Miami Grand Prix.

The 2024 edition of the race marked a few firsts. The Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 team had its U.S. debut; BLACKPINK’s Lisa waved her first checkered flag; but more crucially, it also marked Keke Palmer’s first-ever Grand Prix. While Palmer breaks the mold for getting into Formula 1 from something other than Drive to Survive, the actor still geeked out at the chance to see drivers race at speeds of over 200 mph under the Miami sun. “Seeing these drivers is a thrill,” she tells NYLON. “When you really think about how fast they're going, it's kind of in-freaking-sane.”

Ahead, Palmer discusses how she became a fan of the sport, her thoughts on the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 car, and her plans for her debut race weekend.

Keke Palmer with Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. Visa Cash App RB Formula 1

How did you get into Formula 1? Were you bitten by the Drive to Survive bug?

Oh my gosh, no, but I did watch a really cool recent movie called Gran Turismo about the guy who played driving video games that ended up actually doing it in real life. That did give me a little bit of the bug.

What did you like about the movie?

I thought it was really interesting how those games actually mirror some of the real things that go into racing. In our generation, you can play so many kinds of surreal games, so it’s cool that the actual one he played made it to where he could be a real racer.

Let’s talk more about Formula 1. I know that you're a new fan.

It's my first time going to a Grand Prix. My son is so into cars. He loves, loves, loves cars, and so I've gotten more into it. Who doesn't want to be in Miami around such an exciting sport? Seeing these drivers is a thrill. When you really think about how fast they're going, it's kind of in-freaking-sane.

The speed doesn't translate over video. The cars are in front of you for a split second, then they're gone. The Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 car will be a blur of color.

I can’t wait. I'm excited to see the Chameleon car that's inspired by the card. I think the design is cool, plus there’s all the different pieces that come together to make it happen.

This is also Visa Cash App RB’s first U.S. Grand Prix. Do you have any words of support for them?

The greatest support is that I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there looking fly, matching the car, giving them, "Guys, do your best. You're going to be good." I'm going to be giving them all the love.

What else are you excited to do in Miami?

I think I’m excited to just be around everyone. As a mom, I'm getting back out and having new, fun experiences. I’m going to get some souvenirs so that my boy can have some stuff to play with when I get back, take tons of pictures, and just live in the moment. You only live life once. I think it's just a really cool experience to be able to be there. Maybe I’ll stop to get a little bit of some clothes or jewelry. I'm definitely going to be swiping my Cash App card.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.