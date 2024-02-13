BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is Making Her Acting Debut In The White Lotus

As if The White Lotus Season 3 wasn’t already the most highly anticipated return to television, its Emmy-winning creator Mike White has gone and cast BLACKPINK’s Lisa for her acting debut.

The singer and Celine ambassador will using her given name, Lalisa Manobal ... and that’s about all we know about her role. Manobal’s casting is the latest following that of Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Natasha Rothwell, who will all embark on the vacation of a lifetime (that may or may not end in murder) at a luxury resort.

Filming is is slated to begin in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok this month. Fingers crossed that Manobal’s heritage will give her a safety advantage at the increasingly precarious PR nightmare of a hotel.