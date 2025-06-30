Summer’s Hottest Club Is... A Hotel?

In a post-Eras Tour world, traveling for concerts has become a clutch way to see your favorite artist live and go on vacation in one fell swoop. But what if you could secure your tickets and your accommodation all at once? Thanks to W Hotels, it’s possible.

ICYMI, the Marriott Bonvoy-owned brand just announced the return of W Presents, a high-octane live-music series, for a third consecutive year. Running from July 4 to Nov. 15, guests all over the globe can sweeten their stay with a set from one of 15 EDM acts taking up residency at the hotel group. In keeping with tradition, the 2025 lineup was carefully curated by W Hotels global music director LP Giobbi. And after rocking lobbies throughout North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean in years past, W Hotels is kicking things up a notch with a host of can’t-miss shows courtesy of artists like Afro-house group Kinder, techno veteran Rodriquez Jr., and more.

Spending your Fourth of July in Greece? Let Danish duo Roya entertain you with an electro-pop set at the W Costa Navarino. Extending your summer with an après-Labor Day trip overseas? Swing by the W Macau-Studio City to catch singer-songwriter Hayla take the stage on Sept. 6. The series is also set to makes its way to the U.S. on Sept. 12 with a show from Joplyn at the W Seattle, before closing out the year with what’s sure to be a dizzying set from German DJ Parra For Cuva at the W Osaka in November.

Courtesy of W Hotels

Catch A Show During Your Next Stay

W Presents 2025 is coming to 15 hotels across the world, including:

July 4: W Costa Navarino (performance by Roya)

Aug. 2: W Shanghai - The Bund (performance by Chambord)

Aug. 23: W Chengdu (performance by Teed)

Aug. 30: W Bali - Seminyak (performance by Tmple)

Sept. 6: W Macau-Studio City (performance by Hayla)

Sept. 12: W Seattle (performance by Joplyn)

Oct. 4: W Prague (performance by Rodrigquez Jr.)

Nov. 1: W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island (performance by Kinder)

Nov. 15: W Osaka (performance by Parra For Cuva)

For more information on the series — or to book your next stay — visit the W Hotels website.