With her nearly two-year-long Eras Tour finally nearing its end, Taylor Swift is getting a bit emotional. After concluded her Toronto shows, the pop star gave her opener Gracie Abrams the sweetest shoutout, highlighting all the “amazing performances” Abrams has given in this final leg. The touching message came a few days after Abrams joined Swift on stage for a surprise duet.

“I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods,’” Swift wrote in a Nov. 26 Instagram post. The two performed that mashup on their third night in Toronto on Nov. 16. Of course, Swift also made sure to mention Abrams’ latest prestigious honor: her collaboration with Swift, “us,” was recently nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance by the Grammys.

Swift continued to sing Abrams’ praises in her note: “I just adore her. She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!”

Abrams has been one of the most consistent openers on the Eras Tour, taking the stage before Swift for several shows between April and August 2023. In October, she took up opening duties again as the final artist to join Swift on the closing dates. Along with their recent mashup, Abrams also joined Swift on stage once before to perform “us” in London on June 23, a couple days after the song released.

After giving Abrams her flowers, Swift confessed to how she’s feeling now that she’s traveling to her final stop on the Eras Tour. The massive undertaking will officially end after Swift performs in Vancouver on Dec. 6, 7, and 8.

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us,” Swift wrote. “Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far. See you soon, Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”