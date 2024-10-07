Gracie Abrams’ Tour Outfits Include Chanel, Cardigans & No Shoes

Gracie Abrams has been — to put it lightly — busy. The singer-songwriter dropped her second full-length project, The Secret Of Us, in June 2024, and hit the ground running in September on her fourth headlining tour. The U.S. leg is about to wrap up, and while she did have to postpone her third and final night at Radio City Music Hall due to a vocal injury, her Instagram photo dumps of her stage outfits are holding us over. Her tour looks are a boho-minimalist dream, with a dose of Chanel for good measure.

The “Close To You” singer’s fashion has always leaned towards simple, unfussy looks, and for this tour, Abrams has been working with stylist Spencer Singer, who also dresses Billie Eilish. Singer’s work is all about making the person look like the best, most natural version of themselves, and on The Secret Of Us Tour, he’s done just that.

Abrams rocked a white long-sleeve macramé Chanel dress from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, along with a Bode two-piece embroidered bra and skirt set with a tutu that naturally moved like a dream while she danced on stage for her first night at Radio City. In Washington, D.C, she opted for a sexy, very French black dress from Bardot with a white rosette.

There’s no need for sequins or bling here; Abrams’ folk-leaning setlist and vibe lend itself well to the low-key nature of just wearing a dress and nothing else (not even shoes, sometimes). We’re hoping the NYLON It Girl alum makes a speedy recovery so she can get back to packing sold-out shows and wearing covetable dresses that we’ll definitely be looking to recreate.