Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Guess” - Charli XCX Ft. Billie Eilish In true Brat fashion, this filthy Charli XCX and Billie Eilish collab seemingly materialized out of nowhere, like a free tequila shot at the club. With a low, breathy, and sexy whisper, the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer delivers the most internet-breaking lyric of the summer — “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it” — effortlessly.

“Arm’s Length” - Kacey Musgraves Keeping with her green juice, meditation-inspired, and insightful new era, Kacey Musgraves shares even more wisdom on the extended version of Deeper Well. Still, no offering sounds as diaristic as this steel-guitar-kissed ballad, which finds that sometimes the best closure is none at all.

“Blackout Drunk” - Suki Waterhous With a vocoder, vintage-sounding synths, and a biting smile, Suki Waterhouse turns a hungover clapback dedicated to a lover’s most indulgent nights into a sugary sweet cocktail.

“M” - Soccer Mommy On the latest tease of her upcoming album Evergreen (which drops on Oct. 25), Soccer Mommy weaves the perfect soundtrack for clinging to the past and creature comforts — whether that means talking to ghosts or scrolling through your camera roll.

“Salt Water Taffy” - MARIS Finally, a delicious, anthemic summer pop song that recognizes the season is less about the temps than the halcyon memories we attempt to recreate: saltwater taffy, tying cherry stems into knots, and chlorine-soaked bites of watermelon.

“Mentos and Coke” - Michelle Despite its explosive title, there’s something delightful and relaxing about this bouncy and snappy alt-pop ditty from dependably dreamy collective MICHELLE. Just don’t try this science experiment at home.

“You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (and I Want a Divorce)” - Orville Peck & Margo Price This waltzing partnership between country’s resident queer crooner and its psychedelic princess recalls the classic duets of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers — you know, if they hated each other’s guts.

“That’s How I’m Feeling” - Jack White The Astor Place Starbucks is shuttered, my bank account is dangerously low, and I don’t know where I left my sunglasses. But there’s a crunchy, moody new Jack White album, so maybe everything is going to be OK.

“In My Bed” - Soft Launch According to this alt-quintet’s Spotify page, “This is not a band, it’s just a soft launch.” Nevertheless, with well-timed cymbal smashes, drawling lyrics, and a sunglasses-at-night vibe, “In My Bed” has us ready to soft launch our standom.