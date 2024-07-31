Its namesake wall might have gone to the big Farrow & Ball in the sky, and certain detractors might have proclaimed the end of Brat summer due to politicians finding out about it from their Gen Z staffers, but mark our words: This is only the beginning.

As seen in a new, cheeky Instagram post that several NYLON staffers at first interpreted as an underwear collection, the Charli XCX collab train seems to be chugging on, just days after the official phone case of the album dropped. Although the artist known as Charlotte Emma Aitchison hasn’t confirmed who’s behind what is ostensibly another musical team-up — teased via an image of a faceless torso showing off their layered boxers and low-slung trousers — internet sleuths have determined that the next partnership will be with Billie Eilish, based on a side-by-side comparison of the rings.

Your guess is as good as ours as to which track the two-time Oscar winner will rework, but if Eilish’s latest releases are any indication, it’ll probably lead to much crying in the club.