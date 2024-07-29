Charli XCX Just Released The Official Brat Phone Case

Brat summer isn’t coming to a close just yet — especially not with the release of what Charli XCX is calling the official phone case of the record of the summer.

Following her initial merch drop of club-ready baby tees, keychains, and a water bottle, the British pop sensation has just surprised the internet with a limited-edition phone case made in collaboration with Wildflower Cases. The “Charli XCX iPhone Case” — which launched earlier today and is priced between $35 and $37, depending on your phone model — comes in the album art’s ever-so-polarizing lime green and features an “<3” emoticon boldly centered on the front. “It's SO julia honestly,” Charli said in a press release. “My phone is nearly always totally smashed up but at least now it will look super cute in the official brat case.”

The launch follows a few days of teasing from the Los Angeles-based iPhone accessories brand, namely a cryptic post on X that displayed a white background and the blurred lettering “coming soon <3.”

Although some have already heralded the end of Brat summer, this collab — and the others that are sure to follow — will keep the off-putting green juggernaut going. Cop yours above, and, as Charli says, stay messy.