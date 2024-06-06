Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fashion
Charli XCX’s Style Evolution In 18 Looks
The pop princess has undergone several glowups and is now a high-fashion fixture.
byKevin LeBlanc
Charli XCX made a name for herself over a decade ago with her dark pop debut album, True Romance, and her style matched the times: plaids, miniskirts, ripped tights, and platform sneakers. Her punk London style was rave-ready and instantly defined her look. Since then, she’s gone through several style mutations, and several new album cycles like Number One Angel, Charli, and Crash, but one thing remains the same: all of her looks are party-ready and easy to dance in.
She started working with star stylist Chris Horan in 2021, who helped sharpen her vision and bring her fashion game to another level. She’s now a regular fixture at fashion week and red carpets, fusing her experimental, clubby pop aesthetic with designer looks with ease. Here, we’ve rounded up the looks that draw a line from her earliest days in the public eye to her mega fashions now. Take a look at 18 of the looks that define her style.