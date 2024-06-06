Charli XCX’s Style Evolution In 18 Looks

Charli XCX made a name for herself over a decade ago with her dark pop debut album, True Romance, and her style matched the times: plaids, miniskirts, ripped tights, and platform sneakers. Her punk London style was rave-ready and instantly defined her look. Since then, she’s gone through several style mutations, and several new album cycles like Number One Angel, Charli, and Crash, but one thing remains the same: all of her looks are party-ready and easy to dance in.

She started working with star stylist Chris Horan in 2021, who helped sharpen her vision and bring her fashion game to another level. She’s now a regular fixture at fashion week and red carpets, fusing her experimental, clubby pop aesthetic with designer looks with ease. Here, we’ve rounded up the looks that draw a line from her earliest days in the public eye to her mega fashions now. Take a look at 18 of the looks that define her style.

2013, NME Awards Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once a goth baby, always a goth baby.

2014, MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This yellow zebra jumpsuit and Vivienne Westwood orange star clutch was a bold choice, right around the time “Fancy” dropped.

2014, NYLON It Girl Party Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pop music’s It Girl at a NYLON It Girl event makes sense.

2015, Grammys Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images This look gives fancy tuxedo cat, and we mean that in the nicest way.

2016, InStyle Golden Globes Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This look is unusually sexy for Charli, and if you recognize it, you probably know this from the many memes that have spawned from a certain Photoshopped image that Charli herself shared.

2017, Grammys Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This red dress matched the all-red cover of her album Number One Angel, and was a step in a more mature direction.

2017, NYLON + NYLON Guys Music Issue Party Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A NYLON girl through and through, Charli Baby wore this shredded denim look that was both dynamic and stage-ready.

2018, Opening For Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This run of shows opening for Taylor Swift came off the heels of her now-cult mixtape Pop 2, which saw Charli cutting her hair short and wearing lots of transparent, flowing looks.

2018, GQ Men of the Year Party Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This was the start of the infamous pink dipped ends of her fringed bob, and this slip dress was a more muted take on party dressing from the rave queen.

2019, Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charli Baby all grown up, and at the Met Gala! In Jean Paul Gaultier no less. This bold yellow look was on theme and marked a mature new look for Charli.

2021, Wynwood Pride Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This custom outfit marked the first time she and stylist Chris Horan worked together, and it only got better from here.

2021, The Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This look sees Charli continuing to embrace her high fashion, high elegance side, and the dress slit still keeps it fresh and young.

2022, In London Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images This T-shirt made the rounds on the internet, riling some people up (namely, critics) who couldn’t get behind Charli’s tongue-in-cheek humor.

2022, In Cannes Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fashion butterfly, fully spreading her wings and flying.

2023, Brit Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images She loves a dress with train, and if it’s completely sheer? Even better.

2023, The Fashion Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This vintage Jean Paul Gaultier moment was a complete knockout. The face tape matching her dress was the cherry on top.

2024, Brit Awards JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another award ceremony, another gorgeous train, this time by Marni and made out of several pieces of fabric. The custom molded bustier gives the look an earthiness that Charli pulls off so well.