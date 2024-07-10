Charli XCX Just Dropped ‘Brat’ Baby Tees & More Club-Ready Merch

The dress code for Brat summer just arrived, and spoiler alert: There’s a lot of lime green.

Charli XCX unveiled the first merch drop for her club-captivating sixth album Brat on July 10 through her online store. But like most exclusive parties, you’re going to need a password before you can shop. (In a blow against cybersecurity, the password is actually... “password.”) The collection is a night-out-ready assortment of monochrome tees featuring — of course — the era’s instantly iconic and casually low-effort font.

Naturally, the guiding aesthetic follows that of her now-shuttered Brat wall. (RIP, you will be missed.) There’s “Brat,” “365 Partygirl,” and “I’m Your Favorite Reference” tees, as well as a handful of high-temp-friendly, cropped baby tees — all of which will run you $40. For those unopposed to sweating at the rave, there’s also a black long-sleeve dedicated to the party-girl banger “Club Classics,” featuring her lyrical shout-outs to A.G. Cook, Sophie, HudMo, and of course, herself, for $55.

And as any self-respecting brat already knows, the energy doesn’t stop at the style. Charli and team also dropped an assortment of $10 keychains featuring snaps of the pop star alongside lyrics like “Cult classic but I still pop” and “666 with a princess streak.” Unfortunately, there’s no “Should we do a little key?” option just yet, but we’re sure the club princess is already on it.

Perhaps the most important item in the collection? A 32-ounce, translucent green Brat water bottle for $30. Because everything is not romantic when you’re at the party dehydrated.

Fans can likely expect a few more Brat merch options when Charli and Troye Sivan kick off their co-headlining Sweat tour on Sept. 14. Until then, the pop singer seems to be busy practicing her choreography for “Apple” — even if fiancé George Daniel doesn’t seem to be interested in dancing along.