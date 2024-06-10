Charli XCX Gets Even Brattier By Surprise-Dropping 3 New Tracks

It’s a Charli XCX summer, baby. After dominating the pop-music conversation all weekend long with the release of her sixth album Brat, the British hyperpop darling rang in the workweek by surprise-dropping a deluxe edition. In true Charli fashion, the updated collection — which arrived June 10 via TikTok live stream — is titled Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not, and it certainly lives up to its tongue-in-cheek name.

The three new tracks continue the glitchy and dance-heavy sonic journey forged by the already-critically acclaimed original, solidifying its “album of the summer” status. Beginning with “Hello Goodbye,” Charli laments her impulsive tendencies to bolt when faced with love over throbbing synths and A.G. Cook-assisted beat drops. But the retrospection quickly gives way to dirty thoughts in a sweaty club on “Guess,” which was co-written by 100 gecs frontman Dylan Brady and indie-sleaze icon The Dare, who attended the singer’s buzzed-about Boiler Room set in February. We can already see its cheeky lyrics, like “You wanna guess the color of my underwear” and “Is it showing off my brand-new lower-back tattoo,” captioning thirst traps and beach pics for the foreseeable future.

Rounding off the expansion is “Spring Breakers,” a bop that feels scientifically crafted to evoke chaos from the Tumblr generation raised on Harmony Korine’s controversial 2012 dark comedy. Fittingly, the “crazy girl” anthem samples “Everytime” by Britney Spears — the flick’s pivotal needle drop — and name-drops Charl’s own “Vroom Vroom.”

Although first-week numbers are a couple days out, Brat is already shaping up to be Charli’s biggest era yet. The record earned 15.4 million Spotify streams in its first day and has already secured the holy title of highest-rated album of the year (so far) on Metacritic.

Listen to the newest tracks from Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not below.