Everything We Know About Charli XCX’s New Album BRAT

The hype has just died around Charli XCX’s Boiler Room and the singer is already riling everyone up again. Charli XCX has announced the details of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, long been referred as XCX6. Now, it has an official name: BRAT, which she revealed on social media alongside other facts: the project will contain 15 songs, have a runtime of exactly 41 minutes and 23 seconds, and drop sometime this summer.

Some lucky fans have already heard the full thing, as she’s been hosting private listening parties in London, and early reviews are already describing it as a stylistic follow-up to Pop 2. Charli herself is calling BRAT her ode to the rave culture that raised her. “i was born to make dance music.. i came from the clubs.. xcx6 is the album i’ve always wanted to make,” she said on X (formerly Twitter).

Lead single “Von Dutch,” which will be our first taste of whether that assessment is correct, drops drops Feb. 29. In the meantime, read on for everything we know so far about BRAT, below.

What is Charli XCX’s new album called & when will it be released?

The record is called BRAT, all uppercase. There’s no official drop-date yet, but Charli has said it’ll arrive “this summer,” so get your riding gear ready.

What songs are on Charli XCX’s new album?

Officially, the full tracklist is still under lock and key, but Charli did confirm the album will have 15 songs, and a runtime of about 40 minutes.

Unofficially, fans who attended private listening sessions report that there’s a tribute to late producer SOPHIE on the record, a song about Italy, and other “party songs.”

Who worked on the album with Charli?

EASYFUN is credited as the producer behind “Von Dutch,” so that’s confirmation the British producer is involved on BRAT. Otherwise, we’re predicting contributions from other close collaborators of Charli’s: A. G. Cook, Danny L Harle, and fiancé George Daniel (whom she’s been in the studio with).

What are the themes of the Charli XCX’s new album?

As we mentioned above, BRAT will be Charli XCX’s ode to club culture. And given her recent whirlwind romance and engagement to Daniel, we’re predicting a lot of swooning (and horny) love songs on the album, too.