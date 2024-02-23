People Watching At Charli XCX’s Invite-Only Boiler Room

Despite what the peevish Instagram comments might have you believe, people did get tickets to Charli XCX’s invite-only “PARTY GIRL” Boiler Room — just maybe not everyone who’d requested them. By 8 p.m. on Feb. 22, the line around the Bushwick venue 99 Scott already extended multiple blocks — in the rain, no less — but the VIP entrance was shuffling along. I got there around 8:30 p.m., expecting it to be full, but I found it half-empty. NYC DJ Doss was already on the decks pounding out Britney and cutesy techno cuts. The vibe was underground meets corporate: a “Party Girl'' step-and-repeat was erected in the courtyard; long-sleeve “Party Girl” tees were being sold for $60; and in addition to the $12 pomegranate cosmo, sponsors handed out cans of Emotional Utility Beverage.

For pop heads, gay Twitter, and New York’s music in-crowd, this was the event of the season. More than 25,000 people had requested RSVPs to the highly anticipated event, Charli claimed on her Insta story; they were likely lured by the promise of her past wild Boiler Rooms and the stacked lineup, which included A. G. Cook and her fiancé, The 1975’s George Daniel. But only 2,500 would get in. She’d hinted she’d tape the party, which I confirmed when I spied a tech sheet detailing seven cameras placed throughout the room. In preparation, she’d warned her invitees to “dress cute.”

And they did — though given the a mix of industry faces and names plucked straight from your Twitter or Instagram feed — it was probably an easy assignment. “I think she’ll play ‘Von Dutch,’” one social-media editor in a black-and-white striped two-piece predicted. Meanwhile, writer and online personality Ira Madison III (wearing a chain left by a Grindr date) said he expected Charli to be her usual “chaotic, Leo self.” Local artist Miss Madeline arrived dressed in what was perhaps the best getup of the night: a silver hooded bikini and a temporary, swirly back tattoo from Amazon. I spied more scenesters when my friend and I found ourselves flush to the VIP “walkway” (which was just security forming a path): Aquaria, in full beat and a blonde mohawk; a Lizzie McAlpine look-alike; and Dimes Square royalty The Dare (in his usual suit and tie) and The Life. Charli’s entrance brought a hush over the crowd, as she calmly stalked to the stage in a big blue shirt and fishnets, George Daniel trailing behind.

In the end, she only played a minute of “Von Dutch,” though she had other surprises in store. A smiley Addison Rae popped up for a dance-a-long to “2 die 4” and the debut of an unreleased duet with Charli fans are calling “Cute Clothes.” Julia Fox climbed the decks to more or less shake ass to her new song. It morphed into a b2b with Cook, Daniel, and EASYFUN, who coordinated the euphoric peak of the night: cuing up “I Love It,” which made every person in the vicinity jump for two minutes straight. Then Charli left the stage and it was over.

Still seeing stars from the strobes, we got our parkas from the expeditious coat check and walked back out into the rain, only to be greeted by a roof-down party bus blasting J. Lo’s “On The Floor.” We had forgotten the night was still young — it was only 11:30 p.m.