So Many Celebrities Were At Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Release Show

If you’re looking for the best party in New York City, just follow Charli XCX. The queen of club pop took over the Brooklyn Paramount on June 11 in celebration of her new album Brat (and its aptly titled deluxe edition). The sold-out release show gave the “Von Dutch” singer a chance to perform the hyperpop record’s track list for the first time, drawing fans and a who’s-who list of celebs alike.

In the sea of neon-green-dressed stans, Lorde was spotted pumping her fists in a black Mugler bodysuit and skirt. The New Zealand singer-songwriter has been especially vocal about her adoration for Charli’s new album, despite online speculation that she’s the unnamed pop star mentioned in the Brat track “Girl, so confusing.” (“‘Cause people say we’re alike / They say we’ve got the same hair,” its lyrics go.)

When the record dropped on June 7, the “Solar Power” singer supported its release on Instagram Stories, writing, “I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by [Charli’s] work.” And her attendance seemingly confirms that there are no hard feelings.

Elsewhere in the crowd, fellow Brit popster Lily Allen was in attendance. “Brat in Brooklyn tonight was honestly one of the best things I have ever witnessed,” she later gushed on social media, calling the “360” singer a “f*cking goddess.” Matty Healy, who fronts The 1975 alongside Charli’s fiance George Daniel, was also spotted with fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel. After the concert, the couple apparently hard-launched their engagement, with Bechtel posting a pic of a ring on her finger alongside the caption, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT.”

Of course, the evening wouldn’t have been the same without the presence of New York royalty. The internet’s favorite It Girl Julia Fox (who’s name-dropped on lead single “360” and starred in its video) had prime seating in the venue’s balcony. Plus, famed Dimes Square DJ The Dare — who co-wrote the Brat bonus track “Guess” — opened the show.

The high-energy evening was just a warmup for Charli’s upcoming North American tour with Troye Sivan, which kicks off this fall.