Charli XCX Teases Her New Song “360” With An It-Girl Last Supper

In the most ambitious crossover event in history, Charli XCX has assembled the Avengers of It Girls — including Julia Fox, Gabbriette, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Cherry, Richie Shazam — to help her tease a new song titled “360” arriving May 10.

The singer, clad in body-con black, walks into what appears to be an old-fashioned banquet hall, ready to launch into the new track. “Charli, we have to fulfill the prophecy of finding a new, hot internet girl — that’s literally why we’re at dinner,” Gabbriette says when Sennott stops Charli mid-shimmy. “Or else our kind will cease to exist... forever,” Cherry adds (with impeccably timed side-eye).

After a false start when Charli hilariously lands on Fox as the next candidate, the group settles on their unassuming server, who gives “totally waiter vibes,” Sennott says. They then, helpfully, rattle off the requirements of the role: having je ne sais quoi; “being really hot in a scary way,” Gabbriette says; and being known but simultaneously unknowable, Shazam offers to a chorus of assenting murmurs.

Watch the trailer below, and head back here when the full song drops, along with the what’s sure to be eye-popping visuals.