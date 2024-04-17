Entertainment
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan To Throw 21 Nights Of Raves
Who’s bringing the poppers?
It’s not a show, it’s a rave — at least, that’s how Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want you to think of Sweat, their upcoming co-headlining tour across North America this fall. After weeks of mysterious teasing that included a billboard at Coachella, the two friends and pop stars have announced they’ll be hitting the road together this fall, turning famous arena stadiums around the country into inimate clubs — or as intimate as you can make New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
It’s a fitting team-up considering the dance floor is a central motif on both singer’s most recent projects. Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other soundtracks the euphoric and tender rise, peak, and fall of a party; while Charli XCX’s upcoming Brat is said to be her rave record, an ode to the “clubs that raised me.” And soon, you’ll be able to shake ass to both in succession.
Read on for everything we know so far about Sweat, including every city they’re playing, who’s opening the tour, and how to buy tickets.
Where are Charli XCX and Troye Sivan playing?
See the full tour schedule for Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat, below.
- Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Who’s opening on the tour?
Shygirl is opening the show on all dates as the tour’s special guest. The London-based DJ-producer, and songwriter hosts her own party series Club Shy, which she’s bringing on tour to the U.S. this summer. She most recently released an EP of club-pop tracks under the same name in February, and dropped her debut album, Nymph, in 2022.
How do I buy tickets to the tour?
Registration to access the presale is open now. The artist presale kicks off Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Any tickets left unsold will be available at the general on-sale kicking off Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.