Charli XCX & Troye Sivan To Throw 21 Nights Of Raves

It’s not a show, it’s a rave — at least, that’s how Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want you to think of Sweat, their upcoming co-headlining tour across North America this fall. After weeks of mysterious teasing that included a billboard at Coachella, the two friends and pop stars have announced they’ll be hitting the road together this fall, turning famous arena stadiums around the country into inimate clubs — or as intimate as you can make New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

It’s a fitting team-up considering the dance floor is a central motif on both singer’s most recent projects. Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other soundtracks the euphoric and tender rise, peak, and fall of a party; while Charli XCX’s upcoming Brat is said to be her rave record, an ode to the “clubs that raised me.” And soon, you’ll be able to shake ass to both in succession.

Read on for everything we know so far about Sweat, including every city they’re playing, who’s opening the tour, and how to buy tickets.

Where are Charli XCX and Troye Sivan playing?

See the full tour schedule for Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat, below.

Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Who’s opening on the tour?

Shygirl is opening the show on all dates as the tour’s special guest. The London-based DJ-producer, and songwriter hosts her own party series Club Shy, which she’s bringing on tour to the U.S. this summer. She most recently released an EP of club-pop tracks under the same name in February, and dropped her debut album, Nymph, in 2022.

How do I buy tickets to the tour?

Registration to access the presale is open now. The artist presale kicks off Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Any tickets left unsold will be available at the general on-sale kicking off Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.