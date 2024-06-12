Gabbriette & Matty Healy Are Engaged

Charli XCX’s Brat launch party-turned-show at the Brooklyn Paramount had everything: The singer performed her whole album live, plus a few of the bonus tracks. Lorde, who might have new music of her own coming, was spotted having fun on the dance floor. And of course “hot internet girls” Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, and Gabbriette were there to liven up the VIP section, as was Matt Healy — as Gabbriette’s newly minted fiancé.

Gabbriette shared an Instagram story of her hand over someone’s stocking-clad butt, showing off her black engagement ring with the caption: “MARRYING the 1975 IS VERY BRAT” then tagged Healy’s Instagram, @trumanblack. Healy reposted the announcement... then went back to posting memes.

It’s unclear whether he put a ring on it at the gig or if they just chose to announce their engagement from the dance floor. But on her ring finger, Gabbriette now wears what looks like a vintage ring with a black center stone surrounded by a ring of white diamonds. Whatever the exact circumstances, it's all very Brat indeed.

Gabbriette and Healy made their relationship NYFW-official in September 2023. Earlier this week, the model updated her Instagram followers with news that she intends to share more recipes this summer; meanwhile, her runway career is busy as ever, with recent campaigns for Alexander Wang, Jacquemus, and Burberry.