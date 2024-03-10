Fashion
Billie Eilish Brings Business Casual To The Oscars
In a Chanel suit — but not like how you imagine.
With daylight saving time in effect, the 2024 Oscars red carpet is beginning at what feels like lunchtime this year — but Billie Eilish’s early arrival has already cemented her as one of the most memorable looks of the evening.
The Best Song nominee for the existential Barbie tearjerker “What Was I Made For” blurred the lines between business casual and “fancy nighttime event” with a Chanel ensemble consisting of a black suit jacket over a ruffle-front white shirt, a tweed midi skirt, and white crew socks styled with the house’s signature cap-toe Mary Jane pumps. A top-handle houndstooth bag finished the look, which falls very much in line with her awards-season run of off-kilter tailoring (see: a Vivienne Westwood sweater vest at the SAGs, a Chrome Hearts baseball jacket and necktie at the Grammys, and oversize Willy Chavarria at the Golden Globes).
Some online commenters are saying the the outfit is giving “chemistry teacher,” but we say 1) it’s consistent, which is also how personal style is developed; and 2) couldn’t be more on-trend, given how we’re right at the height of dressing like office sirens/Gisele in The Devil Wears Prada with tiny glasses and literal pencils stuck into our buns.