Billie Eilish Brings Business Casual To The Oscars

With daylight saving time in effect, the 2024 Oscars red carpet is beginning at what feels like lunchtime this year — but Billie Eilish’s early arrival has already cemented her as one of the most memorable looks of the evening.

The Best Song nominee for the existential Barbie tearjerker “What Was I Made For” blurred the lines between business casual and “fancy nighttime event” with a Chanel ensemble consisting of a black suit jacket over a ruffle-front white shirt, a tweed midi skirt, and white crew socks styled with the house’s signature cap-toe Mary Jane pumps. A top-handle houndstooth bag finished the look, which falls very much in line with her awards-season run of off-kilter tailoring (see: a Vivienne Westwood sweater vest at the SAGs, a Chrome Hearts baseball jacket and necktie at the Grammys, and oversize Willy Chavarria at the Golden Globes).

DAVID SWANSON/AFP/Getty Images

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some online commenters are saying the the outfit is giving “chemistry teacher,” but we say 1) it’s consistent, which is also how personal style is developed; and 2) couldn’t be more on-trend, given how we’re right at the height of dressing like office sirens/Gisele in The Devil Wears Prada with tiny glasses and literal pencils stuck into our buns.