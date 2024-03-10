All The Best Looks From The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars are the Super Bowl of red-carpet fashion (or should it be the other way around?), bringing together the biggest names in the business for Hollywood’s most glamorous night. This year, the nomination list has already created quite the buzz: Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone for Poor Things, and Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, Barbie, and American Fiction are all up for best picture, to name a few. As usual, who wasn’t nominated also caused a stir (notably, not Greta Gerwig or Margot Robbie).
But before we celebrate a stellar year for cinema — with host Jimmy Kimmel and performances by Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G, and the Osage Singers — all eyes are on the red carpet. Last year, vintage fashion ruled as celebrity stylists pulled from the archives of Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen, L'Wren Scott, Donna Karan, and Karl Lagerfeld’s Chloé for both the ceremony and after-parties. (We even got three impeccable outfit changes from Rihanna.)
Will the 2024 Oscars bring more of the same? Below, see all the best red-carpet moments from the 96th Academy Awards, and keep checking back for more throughout the night.