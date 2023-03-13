Rihanna's Oscars After-Party Looks Were A Lesson In Two-Piece Glam

If there’s anyone who knows how to execute an outfit change with absolute precision, it’s Rihanna. After arriving on the Oscars red (but actually beige) carpet in a sheer black and leather custom Alaïa dress, she switched up her look for her performance, wearing an embellished black Maison Margiela bra with black leather gloves and printed pants. Then, just when we thought she was done, the singer changed into a third outfit to start her date night with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, watching the rest of the show.

Rihanna’s third and fourth outfits of the night had a recurring theme: they were both two-piece sets. The third look, worn after her performance, was a lime green bustier and skirt from Bottega Veneta. She completed the look (again) with green leather gloves and joined ASAP Rocky, who wore a Gucci ivory and black double-breasted tuxedo, a white evening shirt, black bowtie, and black patent leather lace-ups.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

After the Oscars, Rihanna and ASAP kept their date night going at Beyonce’s after-party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Before entering the exclusive event, she was spotted in her fourth outfit of the evening, a silver metallic two-piece bandeau top and trouser set with a diamond belt, a pink coat, and a thick diamond choker.

Throughout Rihanna’s first pregnancy, her “bump-baring” looks challenged what “maternity wear” could look like. Now, as she and ASAP Rocky are expecting baby number two, she continues to move the needle when it comes to pregnancy styling, with the help of her stylist Jahleel Weaver. Wearing back-to-back two-piece sets, it’s clear the singer will be accessorizing her baby bump throughout this pregnancy as well, and we’re very here for it.