Following a slew of rumors last year, Rihanna finally confirmed her pregnancy in January, expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky. And as expected from the Fenty mogul, who remains one of the biggest style stars of our time, Rihanna’s maternity outfits are perhaps the most inspiring looks we’ve seen in a while.

Styled Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna has already established her signature “bump-baring” look, from the red carpet to sitting front row at fashion week, and naturally, the internet has been obsessed, along with some also-pregnant celebrities even getting in on the trend. (Have you seen Shay Mitchell recently?)

If you’re just as in love with Rih’s “Fashion Killa” maternity outfits, check out all of ahead her pregnancy looks so far, ahead.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Dinner in Los Angeles DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock Even going out to dinner calls for pulling a major look. At her favorite spot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Rihanna wore a vintage Robert Cavalli denim-and-fur coat with a Plein Sud python-printed bikini top layered under a Fendi crop top with blue jeans. She accessorized her look with a vintage Christian Dior Saddle bag, a camo-printed cap from Awake NY, Tom Ford sandals, and jewelry from Jacquie Aiche, Patcharavipa, Briony Raymond, and Lang Antiques.

Friday, Feb. 11: Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin’s “F Club” Event Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna and her unborn child made their red carpet debut on Friday, Feb. 11, attending a Fenty Beauty Universe event in Los Angeles with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna was seen wearing a bejeweled shredded green halter top from The Attico’s Spring 2022 collection. She also wore the brand’s gradient pants, along with black sandals and silver jewelry pieces from Chopard, Verdura, and Messika.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Savage X Fenty’s Los Angeles Store Opening Diggzy/Shutterstock Rihanna went for an all-red look at the Savage X Fenty store opening in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 12. Her custom red leather hooded coat-dress was designed by Pieter Mulier for Alaïa, which she paired with red sandal heels.

Monday, Feb. 14: Dinner in Los Angeles BACKGRID A Valentine’s Day dinner date? On Monday, Feb. 14, Rihanna was spotted leaving Nobu in Los Angeles wearing a blue-and-yellow look that seemingly celebrated the recent Super Bowl win by the L.A. Rams. She wore a sheer blue blouse with dark denim jeans and a navy blue puffer with yellow fur trim. She finished her outfit with white wraparound sunglasses, a blue headscarf, and white pointed heels.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Dinner in Los Angeles BACKGRID Back at Nobu again, Rihanna was seen leaving the restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 16, wearing an oldie but goodie: her well-known Saint Laurent heart-shaped coat designed by Hedi Slimane. She paired the outerwear with a Chicago Bulls jersey, patched-up brown sweats, and white sandal heels.

Friday, Feb. 18: Dinner in New York T.JACKSON/BACKGRID In New York, Rihanna went to dinner at Carbone on Friday, Feb. 18, wearing a R13 hooded jacket with a New York Mets graphic tee and baggy denim jeans from Martine Rose. She paired her sporty-casual ‘fit with Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished heels and a vintage Dior choker necklace.

Friday, Feb. 25: Gucci’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Milan Fashion Week on Friday, Feb. 25, Rihanna attended Gucci’s Fall 2022 runway show rocking a patent leather black crop top with a lilac faux fur coat and dragon-embroidered pants from the fashion house. She completed her outfit with Amina Muaddi’s sandals, a silver headpiece (also from Gucci), and jewelry by Briony Raymond, Neil Lane, Joseph Saidian, Eleuteri, and Pennisi.

Gucci Runway Show After Party Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Later that evening, Rih went out in Milan donning her purple coat and a vintage monogram Gucci dress with a sparkly beaded bag and custom black lace-up sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Monday, Feb. 28: Off-White’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Off to Paris Fashion Week! While attending Off-White’s Fall 2022 collection with her beau A$AP Rocky on Monday, Feb. 28, Rih wore Diesel’s Fall 2022 shearling coat — fresh off the Milan runway — with a peach-colored leather mini dress. She completed her outfit with metallic lace-up sandals and a vintage Dior Saddle bag wristlet.

Tuesday, March 1: Dior’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For Dior’s Fall 2022 runway show, Rih wore a custom sheer black dress from the Frech fashion house, which she styled with a long leather jacket and a lingerie set from Savage X Fenty. She then paired her outfit with Amina Muaddi black boots and jewelry from Dior, Chrome Hearts, Neil Lane, Jacquie Aiche, and Maria Tash.

