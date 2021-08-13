Fashion
True fashion killa romance.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the most-watched celebrity couples of the summer. But their romance has spanned nearly a decade, from flirting on stage at the 2012 MTV VMAs to a now very public relationship. The two make a major power couple, especially when it comes to fashion. Ahead, see their most stylish moments together so far, including red carpet appearances, date nights, and more.
The two took the stage together for a 2012 MTV VMA performance. Rih wore a red dress over pants, while Rocky opted for a black ‘fit.