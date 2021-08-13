Maria Bobila
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Best Couple Fashion Moments

True fashion killa romance.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the most-watched celebrity couples of the summer. But their romance has spanned nearly a decade, from flirting on stage at the 2012 MTV VMAs to a now very public relationship. The two make a major power couple, especially when it comes to fashion. Ahead, see their most stylish moments together so far, including red carpet appearances, date nights, and more.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2012, MTV VMAs

The two took the stage together for a 2012 MTV VMA performance. Rih wore a red dress over pants, while Rocky opted for a black ‘fit.

