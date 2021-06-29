Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline: From Flirty Friends To "The One"

Entertainment
The fashion-forward pair have been friends for a decade.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may try to keep things low-key, but their relationship is unfolding right before our eyes. The famously coy couple has been caught canoodling all over the map, from Los Angeles to Barbados and New York. Read on for a breakdown of their romance thus far.
Proving they’ve been flirty friends for a decade, A$AP joined Rihanna on stage for a performance of her song “Cockiness (Love It)” back in 2012, playfully grabbing her ass at the end of his verse before she pushed him away.