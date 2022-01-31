Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Rihanna is pregnant and is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out and about in New York City over the weekend, baby bump proudly on display; Rihanna debuted her pregnancy “Fashion Killa” style, with a pink silk vintage Chanel puffer coat worn open to reveal her bare baby bump adorned with a gold cross and colorful jewelry.

The couple are radiating what can only be described as pure joy as they walked around A$AP’s hometown Harlem neighborhood. Back in May, the rapper spoke to GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the "love of my life" and generally gushed about his affection for her. "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

This story is breaking...