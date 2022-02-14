Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Pregnancy has never looked better than on Rihanna and just recently, the singer and her soon-to-be child made her red carpet debut in the ultimate party look.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Fenty mogul was seen at a Fenty Beauty Universe event in Los Angeles with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The most stylish couple of the year was captured on the red carpet in coordinating outfits, with A$AP Rocky sporting a purple Louis Vuitton varsity jacket and a matching purple shirt underneath. He completed his look with a pair of distressed jeans, along with a purple fitted cap and a pair of green sneakers.

By his side, Rihanna wore a bejeweled shredded green halter top from The Attico’s Spring 2022 collection. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, she was also dressed in the brand’s gradient pants, along with black sandals and silver jewelry pieces from Chopard, Verdura, and Messika. In a recent interview with Fashionista.com, the star spoke about how she gets dressed while pregnant. “Right now, I'm trying to challenge myself because it’s a challenge getting dressed and feeling sexy [while pregnant],” Rihanna said. “So I’m pushing myself to just go for it, and I’m having fun. So the stuff that’s more strappy or more revealing or that’s not for maternity, I want that."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl outfit, Normani in a corset top, and more.

Mary J. Blige

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige performed at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show wearing a custom look from Dundas, including a white-and-silver Swarovski-embellished long-sleeve crop top with matching shorts. Styled by Jason Rembert, the singer was also dressed in long evening gloves, thigh-high boots from Dundas x Sergio Rossi, and custom-made diamond hoops from the Revolve x Sister Love collaboration.

Charli XCX

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Charli XCX was spotted in London on Friday, Feb. 11, wearing a cropped button-up top with matching black trousers and platform loafers. The Crash singer also paired her outfit with a chunky silver necklace.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While out and about in Los Angeles, Julia Fox was seen rocking a forest green leather corset and a matching micro mini skirt from Miaou. She paired her look with black knee-high boots, a long leather coat, and a black handbag.

Dua Lipa

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

During her trip to Miami last week, Dua Lipa wore an orange checkered bikini top with a crochet wrap mini skirt and her go-to platform flip-flops from Coperni. She accessorized with black sunglasses, waist beads, and a Studio Ghilbi x Loewe handbag.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is always serving an off-duty look. While out in New York City on Thursday, Feb. 10, the supermodel wore a green sweater with a collared top underneath and gray pants. She then paired her outfit with an orange jacket, black platform loafers, and a crossbody bag.

Lexi Underwood

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the premiere party for Peacock’s Bel-Air reboot, Lexi Underwood rocked Area’s green tweed cropped jacket adorned with dangling crystals and a white tee, which was tied at the front. She also wore the brand’s baggy denim jeans with a heart cutout at the leg and pointed blue heels from Amina Muaddi.

Normani

Diggzy/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Normani was seen out for dinner at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles wearing a black corset top from Mugler and custom distressed denim jeans by Samaria Leah. She then paired her outfit with boots from Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s collaboration and jewelry pieces by Vitaly.

Megan Fox

Last week, Megan Fox made her way to the Jimmy Choo x Mugler party to celebrate the brands’ collaboration in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a sheer corset top and an asymmetrical mini skirt, all by Mugler. The Jennifer’s Body star completed her look with tights from Mugler’s collaboration with Wolford, heels from the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collection, and her emerald and diamond engagement ring.

Adele

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adele arrived at the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a sleek black gown with a crystal-embellished cape from Armani Privé. She paired her ensemble with diamond jewelry pieces.

Olivia Rodrigo

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted at the red carpet event wearing a silver sequin gown from Alexandre Vaulthier, with black sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and earrings by Eéra Jewelry.

Hailey Bieber

Courtesy of Backgrid

Hailey Bieber was spotted on Tuesday, Feb. 8, leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood alongside Kendall Jenner wearing a corset top from Miaou. She paired it with loose-fitted carpenter-style jeans and a fiery orange-and-black leather coat from Acne Studios’ Spring 2022 collection. She then accessorized her outfit with black cowgirl boots, dainty jewelry, and her go-to Bottega Veneta quilted purse.

Alexa Chung

Courtesy of Fendi

Alexa Chung attended Fendi’s “The Fendi Book” event in London wearing a cottagecore-inspired white gown, styled with gray socks and black heels from the fashion house. She completed her look with a chunky necklace and a mini clutch.