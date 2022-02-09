Megan Fox Was Seen Wearing The Corset Top Trend (Again)

It appears that the corset trend is still alive and well for 2022, and Megan Fox is the latest celebrity to be spotted wearing the coveted “going-out” top.

On Tuesday night, Feb. 8, the Jennifer’s Body star stopped by the Jimmy Choo x Mugler party to celebrate the brands’ newly launched collaboration in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a full-on black look from Mugler, including a sheer corset top and with an asymmetrical mini skirt. Dressed by none other than her stylist Maeve Reilly, Fox completed her outfit with tights from Mugler’s collaboration with Wolford, heels from the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collection, and, of course, her dazzling emerald and diamond engagement ring. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Fox shared her outfit with the caption, “It’s giving Dracula’s maid.”

This isn’t the first time Fox gave the corset trend a try. Back in September 2021, the actress wore a teal blue corset paired with matching leather pants from the “It” girl brand Miaou. Aside from Fox herself, many celebrities have been seen sporting the popular look just in the past few weeks alone. For example, Hailey Bieber wore another corset from Miaou, which she paired with loose-fitted jeans, a fiery orange-and-black leather coat, while out with Kendall Jenner in L.A.

Megan Fox with Casey Cadwallader of Mugler Casey Cadwallader, Megan Fox, and Sandra Choi of Jimmy Choo Casey Cadwallader, Megan Fox, and Sandra Choi at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler Party Photos Courtesy of Jimmy Choo/BFA

A new year also means new ways of going about styling the very popular garment. From Brie Larson’s casual take on her latest corset find to Cardi B dressing up in a custom design made from Balenciaga sneakers, the Y2K trend has proven to be a versatile wardrobe staple. You can also find style stars like Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, and countless others recently rocking the fitted top. Dare we say, this is only just the beginning for this throwback trend’s spotlight in 2022?

Check out Megan Fox’s full Mugler outfit in more detail, below.