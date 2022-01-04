Brie Larson Is Keeping The Corset Top Trend Going In 2022

Brie Larson ended 2021 rocking one of the year’s biggest “going-out” trends, and it’s here to stay even in 2022. On Friday, Dec. 31, the actress was spotted courtside wearing a stylish corset top at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, alongside her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The Captain Marvel star’s beige-colored corset from L.A.-based label Joah Brown, which she paired with a matching blazer, straight-leg denim jeans, and a pair of fuzzy, feathered mules. The actress also posted her on-trend top in a recent Instagram post just a couple of days ago, with the caption “Snaps from the end of the year 😇.” In her latest mirror selfie, she’s seen wearing the form-fitting silhouette with the same pair of blue jeans, with a photo dump from the holidays in the following images.

An essential undergarment from the 16th century, the corset is having its own renaissance right now as part of the revival of Y2K fashion. With its structured fit paired nicely with a number coveted styles, like baggy pants, mini skirts, and low-waist jeans, the corset has become a fan-favorite among celebrities and influencers alike. Some of our favorite fashion stars have been spotted in the corset top, including Cardi B, who wore a version made from upcycled Balenciaga sneakers to Offset’s 30th birthday party, Dakota Johnson in a black Gucci lace corset on the red carpet, and both Megan Fox and Billie Eilish in designs by Miaou — just to name a few. We’ve also seen a resurgence of vintage runway items from Vivienne Westwood and Jean Paul Gaultier, along with newer fashion labels, like the aforementioned Miaou and I.AM.GIA., introducing new renditions of the sought-after design.

If you’ve been eyeing Larson’s exact corset from her New Year’s Eve look, you’re just in luck. The suede cream-colored corset is still available on Joah Brown’s website for only $94, coming in other colorways and a slew of similar styles, too.