Are corset tops and leather pants the new going-out trend?

After attending the 2021 Venice Film Festival in a stunning crystal-embellished gown from Gucci, Dakota Johnson proves that corsets are red carpet-worthy, too. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Johnson attended the premiere of her new film The Lost Daughter during the 2021 New York Film Festival wearing an all-black ensemble. The Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a sheer Gucci corset top paired with black high-waisted leather pants, finished with black pumps by Gianvito Rossi pumps and diamonds from Cartier.

The corset top trend seems to be making its way onto our favorite stars, even as the temperature drops. A couple of weeks ago, Megan Fox was seen out in New York City alongside her “future baby daddy” Machine Gun Kelly in a teal blue look, wearing a sleeveless corset paired with matching leather pants from the popular “It” girl brand Miaou. Back in July, we also saw Billie Eilish rocking a corset ‘fit at her very own Happier Than Ever album party. Eilish wore the brown satin top over a black lace bra and paired it with a black dress shirt. She finished the look with patent vegan leather pants with strings from TLZ L’Femme, and pointed black pumps.

What started as an undergarment from the 16th century eventually transformed into a must-have fashion staple, especially with the resurgence of early-2000s trends right now. Elevate your next “girls’ night out” look with corseted silhouettes, as the style not only serves as lingerie but the going-out top, known for its rigid fit, is perfect for a night of fun with little need for rearranging or fixing. You can even pair corset tops with low-rise leather pants or mini skirts for the ultimate Y2K fashion ensemble. And if you’re not convinced just yet on stocking up on this nightlife-ready style, take corset fans Kourtney Kardashian or Beyoncé’s word for it, too.

See Dakota Johnson’s corset top look for your next going-out wardrobe planning, below.