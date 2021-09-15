India Roby
Megan Fox wearing Miaou corset top and pants.
Megan Fox Is Keeping The Corset Top Trend Alive

Dressed in the “It” girl brand Miaou.

Megan Fox wore a corset and now I need one, too.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, just after her (and her faux bangs) Met Gala appearance, the actress was seen out in New York City alongside her pop-punk beau and “future baby daddy” Machine Gun Kelly in a teal blue look, rocking a sleeveless corset paired with matching leather pants from the “It” girl brand Miaou. The celebrity-approved fashion label has also been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few.

Although Fox has been previously styled in the beloved brand for an editorial with Who What Wear a few months back, this is the first time she’s been seen in public incorporating it in her off-duty ‘fit.

Just days before, Kourtney Kardashian was also seen in New York City wearing Miaou while hand-in-hand with her Blink-182 boyfriend and NYLON cover star, Travis Barker. She also wore a corset top and Miaou’s black lace-up pants, along with mesh gloves and a top handle bag. Perhaps Fox took some style tips from her pal and sometimes double-date partner? Earlier in Venice, Italy, Kardashian was previously spotted indulging in the corset trend, opting for a red brocade corset skirt with a deep-V black cardigan over a black bustier.

Corsetted silhouettes, which started as an essential undergarment in the 16th century, are making their comeback as part of the resurgence of Y2K fashion trends. The go-to going-out top is especially known for its structured fit and often paired with pants, mini skirts, or another early-aughts throwback: low-waist jeans.

If you’re looking for a sign to add a corset top to your closet, allow Fox (and Kardashian) to be the one. The must-have pieces are still available from Miaou, with prices ranging from $145 through $395. Fox’s outfit also comes in a variety of colorways, like brown or black, which will perfectly transition your wardrobe into the cooler months.

You can shop Fox’s full Miaou corset top and pants look, below.

