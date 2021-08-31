You may have never heard of a corset skirt, but that’s about to change.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Poosh founder and TV star Kourtney Kardashian was seen alongside her Blink-182 beau Travis Baker in Venice, Italy. In a recent off-duty photo, the pop-punk lovebirds – whose relationship was confirmed earlier this year – were seen hand-in-hand, with Barker rocking a grey graphic tee with pinstriped patchwork pants from Enfants Riches Déprimés, black sneakers, and black sunglasses from Prada.

Right by his side, Kourtney opted for a deep-V black cardigan over a black bustier and a red brocade corset skirt, complementing her hourglass figure. She paired the look with studded mules from Givenchy and black sunglasses.

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images

With Kourtney debuting an entirely new look this year of punched up punk ‘fits, it’s no surprise the media superstar was seen in the beloved corset skirt.

The lace-up corset, which started as an essential undergarment in the 16th century, has been now made its way as a wardrobe staple and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon, even with the changing weather. Its rigid structure makes for a super form-fitting (and mind you, flattering) piece. Corsetted silhouettes, in general, have been on our radar for quite some time, and it’s already been seen on everyone from the likes of Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and more.

Pair your corset lace-up skirt with a cropped tank and platform boots, or go for a casual fall look with a chunky sweater and sneakers. Either way, expect the corset skirt to elevate your ‘fit to a whole ‘nother level.

If you're looking to shop the must-have “it” skirt, check out some similar styles, below.

