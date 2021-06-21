Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

With music festival season and tours slowly picking up again, live performances have become a go-to weekend activity this summer. The latest act to the hit stage are Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who both held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach on Saturday. Of course, their girlfriends showed support backstage, and Kourtney Kardashian, who was spotted alongside Megan Fox, Addison Rae, and Barker’s daughter Alabama, took her groupie status very seriously with a look that channeled peak pop-punk style.

Kardashian was seen wearing a striped red-and-black sweater from Raf Simons, an archive style from 1997 that the designer recently revived for his namesake label’s 25th anniversary. She paired her top with an ultra-mini skirt in black, matching Prada combat boots, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Barker and Kardashian’s couple status went officially public in 2021 and since then, fans and followers have noticed an alleged shift in the 42-year-old’s personal style to match her boyfriend’s punk-rock roots. In typical Kardashian fashion, however, she was quick to put those rumors to rest back in May. After posting a photo of herself dressed in a fur coat, yellow cami top, and ripped jeans, a follower commented to point out how her aesthetic has changed, to which she replied, “this picture is from 2019 but ok,” along with a kissy-face emoji.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, check out of the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Kacey Musgraves’ summer style, Lizzo in Christopher John Rogers, and more.

Hailey Bieber

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Currently vacationing in Paris, Hailey Bieber wore an all-lilac look made up of a Raf Simons knitted top, The Attico mini skirt, Chanel loafers, a Bottega Veneta pouch, and Linda Farrow x The Attico sunglasses. Perhaps this is the color of the summer?

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion opted for a comfy set from Fashion Nova for her travel outfit, complete big brown tote and fuzzy bucket hat.

Lizzo

Lizzo recently wore a Christopher John Rogers printed cotton poplin tunic that you might still be available to cop from Saks Fifth Avenue if you act fast.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne wore Mugler’s signature catsuit for the ‘gram.

Anna Sawai

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Japanese-New Zealand actor Anna Sawai wore a Brandon Maxwell gown for the premiere of her new film F9.

Meadow Walker

Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images

Meadow Walker showed support for her late father’s Fast & Furious franchise’s latest film in Saint Laurent.

Jaden Smith

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jaden Smith got in on the sweater vest trend while out in Los Angeles.

Slick Woods

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Slick Woods wore head-to-toe Marcell Von Berlin for a night out in Los Angeles.

Kacey Musgraves

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Spotted in New York City, Kacey Musgraves showed off a very summer-friendly look in a camp shirt, tank, and jorts.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Courtesy of Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy attended Dior’s Cruise 2022 runway show in a Greek goddess-like gown.

Cara Delevingne

Courtesy of Dior

Cara Delevingne also attended Dior’s Cruise 2022 runway show dressed in a midi-style fringe dress.

Jisoo

Courtesy of Dior

Also there: JiSoo an all-white look.

Iris Law

Courtesy of Dior

Iris Law wore sheer leggings and a tank dress to Dior’s Cruise 2022 runway show.

Chase Sui Wonders

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com/Courtesy of UGG

In New York City, Generation+ star Chase Sui Wonders attended artist Meg Webster’s Wave exhibit in partnership with UGG. She wore the brand’s platform sandals with a knitted top, white jeans, and a Fendi baguette bag.

Ashley Benson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Benson was at the Coin Cloud cocktail party in Los Angeles wearing a cut-out dress from Saturdazed and an oversized blazer.

Björk

Björk took to Instagram to promote her latest event in Iceland wearing an outfit from Marine Serre’s Spring 2021 collection.

Doja Cat

HEDO/BACKGRID

Doja Cat wore an Aliétte jumpsuit layered over a catsuit to attend a birthday party in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner turned her latest red carpet appearance into a family affair. She attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit with Travis Scott (in Bottega Veneta) and her daughter Stormi wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage dress from 1987.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner posted some vacay photos from Cabo on Instagram, which included her wearing a matching knitted crop top and pants from indie brand YanYan.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande posted a ‘fit pic for her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden dressed in an all-yellow Versace Fall 2021 look, Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock earrings, and a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper ring.