Summer 2021 is literally right around the corner, which begs the question: Does your wardrobe include a camp shirt yet? If you're interested in finding your first one or you've just fallen in love with the classic ‘90s style and want more options, then hello, welcome. We are avid, loyal fans to the humble yet extremely versatile fashion item for the warm-weather season and proud to sing its praises.

Sure, you can throw on a T-shirt or tank and call it a day, but the camp shirt gives so much more to an outfit. It leans towards casual-cool but its open collar adds some polish to your look, all while staying as effortless as possible. Plus, its boxy, breezy silhouette keeps you cool (both physically and aesthetically) no matter how humid it gets outside.

The options are endless when it comes to styling the camp shirt, too. Pair it with denim cutoffs or biker shorts, layer it with a tank if the temps drop, or wear it over a dress. We even like to stock up on oversized camp shirts as a swimsuit cover-up.

Below, we picked out 18 of our favorite camp shirts for the summer, which range from more subtle solid-colored styles to eye-catching statement prints and textures, like checkered, terry-cloth, and embroidered florals. There's a version out there for everyone.

