The Camp Shirt Is Summer’s Most Versatile Fashion Item

Wear it with shorts, as a swimsuit cover-up, over a dress, the options are endless.

Summer 2021 is literally right around the corner, which begs the question: Does your wardrobe include a camp shirt yet? If you're interested in finding your first one or you've just fallen in love with the classic ‘90s style and want more options, then hello, welcome. We are avid, loyal fans to the humble yet extremely versatile fashion item for the warm-weather season and proud to sing its praises.

Sure, you can throw on a T-shirt or tank and call it a day, but the camp shirt gives so much more to an outfit. It leans towards casual-cool but its open collar adds some polish to your look, all while staying as effortless as possible. Plus, its boxy, breezy silhouette keeps you cool (both physically and aesthetically) no matter how humid it gets outside.

The options are endless when it comes to styling the camp shirt, too. Pair it with denim cutoffs or biker shorts, layer it with a tank if the temps drop, or wear it over a dress. We even like to stock up on oversized camp shirts as a swimsuit cover-up.

Below, we picked out 18 of our favorite camp shirts for the summer, which range from more subtle solid-colored styles to eye-catching statement prints and textures, like checkered, terry-cloth, and embroidered florals. There's a version out there for everyone.

Camp Shirt in Mirrored Stripe
Marrakshi Life

Add some definition to a basic outfit with this striped camp shirt.

Dream Top in Marenda
Untitled in Motion

New line Untitled in Motion gives all the tropical vacation vibes you need.

Leonora Oversized Elbow-Length Shirt
Dynamite

Toss that old T-shirt you’re using as a swimsuit cover-up and swap it for this sage green crinkle textured shirt.

Coco Crochet Button Up Shirt in Pink Checker
Frankies Bikinis

Or combine trends and give this checkered pink crochet number a try.

BDG Teagan Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
Urban Outfitters

If you’re looking for more of a classic prep vibe at a fraction of the price then this shirt is the way to go.

Gil Rodriguez Blue Terry Tommy Bowling Shirt
SSENSE

Baby blue terry cloth is such a staple this summer, rock this camp style shirt to the pool all season long.

Peaches Print Pastel Short Sleeve Shirt
Fiorucci

Import your peaches like Justin Bieber with this super fun printed camp shirt.

'HUMO DE LA HABANA' CABANA
Tombolo

Tombolo is the place to go for the ultimate vacation-style camp shirt.

Louisa Ballou Blue & Green Leaf Shirt
SSENSE

Louisa Ballou makes all of the tropical prints our favorite “It” girls love to wear.

Bobo Choses Brush Stroke-print Shirt
Farfetch

Let this orange printed camp shirt jazz up any casual look.

Cropped Linen Shirt
NIA

Wear this shirt over anything this summer.

Wilfred Free Boyfriend Short sleeve Button-Up
Aritzia

Rock this camp shirt for a chill laid-back look.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
Zara

This functional poplin shirt can be dressed up or down.

ASOS DESIGN Oversized Shirt in Buttermilk
ASOS

This soft yellow camp shirt is perfect with cute strappy heels or classic white kicks for any outdoor summer party.

Reformation Bucolic-print Cropped Silk Shirt
Farfetch

This cherub-printed silk shirt is the perfect remix on the camp style shirt with it’s adorable cropped hemp.

Kimchi Blue Terry Button-Down Souvenir Shirt
Urban Outfitters

Go for the aloha vibes with this printed terry cloth shirt.

Sunny Ride Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
Quiksilver

Trade in your go-to graphic tee for this printed camp shirt to wear with your favorite denim cut-offs.

CSCH006 Chore Shirt
The Series

For a more craftcore vibe, try this shirt made from vintage quilts. Act fast since these pieces are usually one-of-one.

