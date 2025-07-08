18 Schlep-Ready Beach Totes For Every Summer Trip Imaginable

When heading to a body of water, a mere phone-keys-wallet check will not do. Do you have your designer sunscreen, Gwyneth-Paltrow-approved glass water bottle, and striped towel? What about a lip product, face mist, and a stylish joint holder? To schlep with back sweat in the hopes of immediately cooling down in the Aegean or Atlantic is a summer ritual, and for every great outfit, a beach tote rounds it out — and it must be utile. We’ve been pondering the great ‘tweener bag, one that will work for a midweek, two-train commute as well as bus shuttles and trains to windier and sun-tan-friendly locations.

Kendall Jenner popped out with her sister and a gaggle of girlfriends in Saint Tropez over the weekend, wearing The Row’s raffia beach tote. Many designer totes made of similar materials fetch rather ridiculous prices and don’t even come with inserts for essentials, so we made it a mission to find affordable carryalls that 1.) don’t break the bank and 2.) can still go from la playa to el club sin problema. Below, we’ve rounded up pieces on our wishlist that can fit a 15-inch MacBook and your unnecessarily large Round Swamp haul.

Linen-Cotton Tote in Blue Madras Plaid Gap $21 $54.95 see on gap Side pockets for multiple beverages? Check. Under-$30 and on sale? Double check.

3 Large Mercado Bags $23.90 See on Amazon These are readily available at any tienda in Mexico, but if you can’t make it to Escondido this summer, buy a three-pack.

1989 Striped Tote J.Crew $89.50 see on j.crew J.Crew’s Olympia Gayot saw fans talking about this cabana-inspired tote online, so she brought it back just in time for Nantucket long weekends.

Woven Stripe Beach Tote Venroy $180 see on venroy Another umbrella-indebted tote that will handily deliver your Happier Grocery haul to Fort Tilden, scot-free.

Recycled Market Bag Wave Chan Luu $195 see on chan luu A fresh take on the mercado bag that will catch sun rays with pleasure.

The Take Out Tote in Black Kule $228 see on kule You know and love the bodega bag, so why not immorialize it in canvas?

Large Tote Kuta Antik Batik $234 $390 see on antik batik A shoulder bag that can also go crossbody to great festival-attire effect.

Taupe & Off-White Cocoon Sac Tote SC103 $250 see on ssense A slouchy take on the moon sack that has extra compartments to keep your ID ready for any beach bar you come across.

Bora Bag Gimaguas $264 see on gimaguas Is a wire bag practical? We’ll find out once this preorder comes in, but it’s too alluring not to take a chance on.

Christos Large Tote in Atlas Stripe Staud $295 see on staud The beachiest of the bunch, and one that could also double as a gym bag if you’re feeling extra preppy.

Françoise Tote In Brown Stripe Bembien $310 see on bembien The straw allows for extra smushing and carrying.

Laura Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote Muuñ $340 see on net-a-porter A more firm straw take that has accent handles for a sleeker feel.

Tote XL in Palais Royal Yellow Rue de Verneuil $345 see on rue de verneuil This French brand is the Parisian answer to L.L. Bean, and the color-ways alone are worth the shipping fee.

Tan Cador Tote Hereu $403 $530 see on ssense Hereu makes some of our favorite loafers, but don’t sleep on their extra-large carryalls.

Riverbank Crochet Tote Bode $480 see on bode The designer approximation of your grandma’s hand-sewn blanket come to life on your shoulder.

Cottage Tote in Canvas Kallmeyer $595 see on kallmeyer My personal pick of the bunch, and one that will look better with time (and a bit of staining).

Origami Tote Large Nanushka $575 see on nanushka This is for the carry-on only crew: This style folds up like the name promises, ideal for a Euro-summer girl.