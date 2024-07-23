Ashtin Earle Lights Up Her First-Ever Fashion Campaign

As the budding-It-girl sister to a bona fide It girl, Ashtin Earle is well on her way to full-on It-dom with her first-ever fashion campaign. Starring in a series of images titled “Summer Daze with Ashtin Earle” for Flower by Edie Parker — which the brand says is inspired by “summers in Earle’s home state of New Jersey” — the 21-year-old internet personality can be seen partaking in some fashion-ified jazz cabbage while lounging in clothes and accessories from the designer’s new Boobs on Drugs collection.

“I never could have expected that my first fashion campaign would have been this much fun to shoot,” Earle says in a press release. “I’ve been such a fan of Edie Parker and Brett; I love how the brand infuses lifestyle and fashion together so seamlessly and authentically. It was such an honor to partner with them on this project and create something that feels so true to the brand and my personal style.”

The visuals feature a Boobs on Drugs hat and sweatshirt; a kitschy swimsuit lighter cover (that also suits Earle’s Aries nature, she tells NYLON); a green flower battery wand; a glass tabletop lighter in berry; and the viral Burn bag. Products range from $8 to $295.

To see what Earle keeps in her own Burn bag, watch our video here before shopping our edit of the new Boobs on Drugs drop.