A Spring Bag-Styling Trick Courtesy Of Kendall Jenner & JLaw

Reinventing the accessory wheel is a difficult task — although, with hybrid ballet sneakers and face-shield-cum-sunglasses, designers are proving the wheel may yet have some new spokes to gain. The world of handbags follows the pendulum swing of fashion, swelling and reducing in size with each passing season. We’re really into a beyond-necessity extra-large tote bag at the moment, but this spring, we’re also giving bags-as-body-accessories a go. Instead of crutching a bag in your elbow or shoulder, or otherwise schlepping a full tote in your sweaty palm, try a miniature bag as a statement belt or necklace (or, as we’ve previously exalted, a bag charm à la Doechii).

Jennifer Lawrence spawned this spark in my fashion-filled mind after stepping out in New York wearing, yes, the infamous and sold-out The Row flip-flops, but also a rounded St. Agni white microbag as a necklace, which instantly piqued my interest. She’s known to wear pendant charms and hippie-dippie accessories to counteract her bougie ready-to-wear, but this struck me as more approachable, both in price and for its recreation ease. Kendall Jenner’s Spring edit for FWRD also sees her in St. Agni, but in a wide utility belt. Seems like peak belt is a few summits away.

Jennifer Lawrence Backgrid
Kendall Jenner for FWRD Drew Vickers

This didn’t materialize out of thin air: Indeed, miniature bag-necklaces have been a runway styling staple in the past, cropping up everywhere from Jacquemus to Chanel. But the latest renditions on the runway offer a fresh take with other accessories onboard that enhance the final look. See: Coach’s coin-purse necklaces worn with a series of nameplate necklaces and neon sunglasses, or Isabel Marant’s triple-bag situation complete with a chainmail AirPods case (?). Even the boho craze seen at Zimmermann covered this handily with a pouch attachment on a huge leather belt.

Coach Fall/Winter 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2025 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alaïa Winter/Spring 2025 Courtesy of Alaïa
Zimmermann Fall/Winter 2025 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The key here is that it’s not a necklace with a bag charm: It’s mini bags craftily imbedded into belts or otherwise worn as jewelry, convenience and usefulness be damned. Or, take a cue from Kendall and Alaïa and the let bag-as-belt (or belt with bag) be the star of the show — just make sure it’s not a fanny pack.