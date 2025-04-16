Charli XCX’s Ballet Sneaks & 20 More Under-$500 Spring Shoes

It’s about time to prepare your toes for public exposure (not for WikiFeet) as the weather allows us to pull out our favorite spring shoes. In the interest of saving you precious time surfing through endless pages of questionably produced shoes, we looked to the runways and our go-to style stars’ Instagrams for some timely footwear inspiration. Charli’s pink ballet lace-up sneakers are here, along with Chloë Sevigny-inspired fashion-freak pumps and peep-toe shoes inspired by Dries Van Noten’s last runway. Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show had us wanting heeled thong sandals, weird loafers, and sleek sneakers, and now it’s time to make good on those.

Elsewhere, we’ve noticed the unavoidable ballet sneakers (“sneakerinas” if you’re extra coquettish with it), cutesy flats, and some sturdy boots to get us in the festival-season mood. To round it out, the unavoidable boho Chloé-girl moment is represented via studded sandals and clogs. There’s quite the range here, whether you’re shopping for a cute first date at an overpriced wine bar or looking to update your vacation stompers that must be slide-on. Oh, and they’re all under $500, so if you have to pay unexpected tariffs, at least the financial blow won’t be in four digits.

Leather Slingback Flats H&M $59.99 see on h&m Everything is coming up bows, so counter the girlish flair with patent leather.

Didi in Butter Pêche $89 see on pêche Butter yellow isn’t going anywhere, and these are made to pair with a sheer maxi skirt and itty-bitty top.

Zebra-Print Fur Sandals Mango $99.99 see on mango Animal print also has staying power, but don’t go the Adidas sneaker route: Keep it subtle.

Arizona Rivets Sandal Birkenstock $150 see on birkenstock Chloé girls need a studded shoe, so why not invest in these Ibiza-ready sandals?

Rita Leather Thong Sandals A.Emery $160 see on mytheresa Wrap-up sandals are also a boho comeback we didn’t expect, and the more intricate the leather pattern, the better.

Vivian Pumps Vagabond $175 see on vagabond These freaky square-toe mary-janes will look 10 times cuter with a white sock.

Louisa Heeled Sandal in Silver Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson $228 see on reformation A thong sandal is essential this summer: Just ask Alaïa and Khaite. These are wallet-friendly and have a bow (duh).

Kina Square-Toe Pump Carel $308 see on farfetch The French originator of the mary-jane has on-trend colors that are well-made and meant to transcend seasons.

Uma Snake Print Flats Aeyde $375 see on bloomingdale's More animal print, this time in a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy silhouette we love.

Green Cendrillon Ballet Flats Repetto $380 see on ssense The OG ballet-flat makers have an extensive color range, and we’re partial to choosing the freakier color option in a sea of patent-red-flat wearers.

Nell Crochet Ballerina Staud $395 see on staud If you must wear a mesh flat, make it crochet and don’t go simple with a basic color.

100mm Translucent Pumps Courrèges $446 see on farfetch We’ve been obsessed with Chloë Sevigny’s Phoebe Philo pumps which are cut perversely close to the foot. These Courrèges get the job done for more than 50 percent off the price.

Dustin Suede Sneakers Dries Van Noten $475 see on moda operandi These are the fashion-girl sneaker, and the only way to ensure you can snag a pair is the blessed preorder option on Moda Operandi.

Llasada Supple Shiny Front-Knot Pump Hereu $477 see on hereu Hereu makes high-quality shoes, and while their loafers are great, we’re into the knotted flat that can also be worn as a slide.

Iris Kitten Slingback Pump Jude $490 see on fwrd These are a fantastic going-out shoe, full stop.