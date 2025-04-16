Backgrid

Fashion

Charli XCX’s Ballet Sneaks & 20 More Under-$500 Spring Shoes

For every occasion and location.

by Kevin LeBlanc
It’s about time to prepare your toes for public exposure (not for WikiFeet) as the weather allows us to pull out our favorite spring shoes. In the interest of saving you precious time surfing through endless pages of questionably produced shoes, we looked to the runways and our go-to style stars’ Instagrams for some timely footwear inspiration. Charli’s pink ballet lace-up sneakers are here, along with Chloë Sevigny-inspired fashion-freak pumps and peep-toe shoes inspired by Dries Van Noten’s last runway. Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show had us wanting heeled thong sandals, weird loafers, and sleek sneakers, and now it’s time to make good on those.

Elsewhere, we’ve noticed the unavoidable ballet sneakers (“sneakerinas” if you’re extra coquettish with it), cutesy flats, and some sturdy boots to get us in the festival-season mood. To round it out, the unavoidable boho Chloé-girl moment is represented via studded sandals and clogs. There’s quite the range here, whether you’re shopping for a cute first date at an overpriced wine bar or looking to update your vacation stompers that must be slide-on. Oh, and they’re all under $500, so if you have to pay unexpected tariffs, at least the financial blow won’t be in four digits.

Leather Slingback Flats
H&M
$59.99
see on h&m

Everything is coming up bows, so counter the girlish flair with patent leather.

Didi in Butter
Pêche
$89
see on pêche

Butter yellow isn’t going anywhere, and these are made to pair with a sheer maxi skirt and itty-bitty top.

Zebra-Print Fur Sandals
Mango
$99.99
see on mango

Animal print also has staying power, but don’t go the Adidas sneaker route: Keep it subtle.

Round-Toe Satin Sneakerina
Vivaia
$119
see on vivaia

Charli stepped out at Coachella in these, and the brand’s other styles are already making it-girl waves on Amelia Gray and Bella Hadid.

Leopard Mary Jane Shoes
Dr. Martens
$140
see on dr. martens

Big ups to Dr. Martens for hitting several trends at once with these stompers.

Arizona Rivets Sandal
Birkenstock
$150
see on birkenstock

Chloé girls need a studded shoe, so why not invest in these Ibiza-ready sandals?

Rita Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
$160
see on mytheresa

Wrap-up sandals are also a boho comeback we didn’t expect, and the more intricate the leather pattern, the better.

Vivian Pumps
Vagabond
$175
see on vagabond

These freaky square-toe mary-janes will look 10 times cuter with a white sock.

Saionara Jelly In Clear Blue
Ancient Greek Sandals
$215
see on ancient greek sandals

While we don’t endorse a $690 sandal, these are (semi)reasonable and come in more fun colors, anyways.

Louisa Heeled Sandal in Silver
Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson
$228
see on reformation

A thong sandal is essential this summer: Just ask Alaïa and Khaite. These are wallet-friendly and have a bow (duh).

Renate New Black Boots
Miista
$256
$365
see on miista

Charli’s go-to boot brand is offering more than $100 off these biker boots, which were a sleeper hit at Coachella this year.

Kina Square-Toe Pump
Carel
$308
see on farfetch

The French originator of the mary-jane has on-trend colors that are well-made and meant to transcend seasons.

Uma Snake Print Flats
Aeyde
$375
see on bloomingdale's

More animal print, this time in a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy silhouette we love.

Green Cendrillon Ballet Flats
Repetto
$380
see on ssense

The OG ballet-flat makers have an extensive color range, and we’re partial to choosing the freakier color option in a sea of patent-red-flat wearers.

Black Amanda Loafers
The Attico
$387
$860
see on ssense

A fashion loafer that we recommend wearing à la Hailey Bieber with a sporty sock.

Nell Crochet Ballerina
Staud
$395
see on staud

If you must wear a mesh flat, make it crochet and don’t go simple with a basic color.

100mm Translucent Pumps
Courrèges
$446
see on farfetch

We’ve been obsessed with Chloë Sevigny’s Phoebe Philo pumps which are cut perversely close to the foot. These Courrèges get the job done for more than 50 percent off the price.

Dustin Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
$475
see on moda operandi

These are the fashion-girl sneaker, and the only way to ensure you can snag a pair is the blessed preorder option on Moda Operandi.

Llasada Supple Shiny Front-Knot Pump
Hereu
$477
see on hereu

Hereu makes high-quality shoes, and while their loafers are great, we’re into the knotted flat that can also be worn as a slide.

Iris Kitten Slingback Pump
Jude
$490
see on fwrd

These are a fantastic going-out shoe, full stop.

Naoto Clog
Our Legacy
$500
see on our legacy

The boho wedges spotted on everyone at the Chloé show are still a bit unconvincing (read: logistically challenging to walk in), but these still hit all the notes while providing comfort.