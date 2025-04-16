Fashion
Charli XCX’s Ballet Sneaks & 20 More Under-$500 Spring Shoes
For every occasion and location.
It’s about time to prepare your toes for public exposure (not for WikiFeet) as the weather allows us to pull out our favorite spring shoes. In the interest of saving you precious time surfing through endless pages of questionably produced shoes, we looked to the runways and our go-to style stars’ Instagrams for some timely footwear inspiration. Charli’s pink ballet lace-up sneakers are here, along with Chloë Sevigny-inspired fashion-freak pumps and peep-toe shoes inspired by Dries Van Noten’s last runway. Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show had us wanting heeled thong sandals, weird loafers, and sleek sneakers, and now it’s time to make good on those.
Elsewhere, we’ve noticed the unavoidable ballet sneakers (“sneakerinas” if you’re extra coquettish with it), cutesy flats, and some sturdy boots to get us in the festival-season mood. To round it out, the unavoidable boho Chloé-girl moment is represented via studded sandals and clogs. There’s quite the range here, whether you’re shopping for a cute first date at an overpriced wine bar or looking to update your vacation stompers that must be slide-on. Oh, and they’re all under $500, so if you have to pay unexpected tariffs, at least the financial blow won’t be in four digits.
Everything is coming up bows, so counter the girlish flair with patent leather.
Butter yellow isn’t going anywhere, and these are made to pair with a sheer maxi skirt and itty-bitty top.
Animal print also has staying power, but don’t go the Adidas sneaker route: Keep it subtle.
Charli stepped out at Coachella in these, and the brand’s other styles are already making it-girl waves on Amelia Gray and Bella Hadid.
Big ups to Dr. Martens for hitting several trends at once with these stompers.
Chloé girls need a studded shoe, so why not invest in these Ibiza-ready sandals?
Wrap-up sandals are also a boho comeback we didn’t expect, and the more intricate the leather pattern, the better.
These freaky square-toe mary-janes will look 10 times cuter with a white sock.
While we don’t endorse a $690 sandal, these are (semi)reasonable and come in more fun colors, anyways.
A thong sandal is essential this summer: Just ask Alaïa and Khaite. These are wallet-friendly and have a bow (duh).
Charli’s go-to boot brand is offering more than $100 off these biker boots, which were a sleeper hit at Coachella this year.
The French originator of the mary-jane has on-trend colors that are well-made and meant to transcend seasons.
More animal print, this time in a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy silhouette we love.
The OG ballet-flat makers have an extensive color range, and we’re partial to choosing the freakier color option in a sea of patent-red-flat wearers.
A fashion loafer that we recommend wearing à la Hailey Bieber with a sporty sock.
If you must wear a mesh flat, make it crochet and don’t go simple with a basic color.
We’ve been obsessed with Chloë Sevigny’s Phoebe Philo pumps which are cut perversely close to the foot. These Courrèges get the job done for more than 50 percent off the price.
These are the fashion-girl sneaker, and the only way to ensure you can snag a pair is the blessed preorder option on Moda Operandi.
Hereu makes high-quality shoes, and while their loafers are great, we’re into the knotted flat that can also be worn as a slide.
The boho wedges spotted on everyone at the Chloé show are still a bit unconvincing (read: logistically challenging to walk in), but these still hit all the notes while providing comfort.