Want In On The Ballet Sneaker Trend? Here Are 13 To Try Now

When I was shopping this weekend, I noticed all the sneakers in the stores I hopped into were, for lack of a better word, deflated. They were mere suggestions of shoes, with incredibly thin soles and zero support. They also all had straps across them, around them, looking more and more like ballet shoes than regular lace-ups worn to the gym. The fashion pendulum has swung away from chunky sneakers (which we’ve documented before) but they’re hybridizing into a ballerina sneaker mix we also first saw on the runway at Miu Miu (where else?), then again in November from Onitsuka Tiger’s Patou collab, and now, we officially cannot ignore the craze.

Bad Bunny is releasing a Ballerina sneak with adidas Originals, Louis Vuitton just announced their “Sneakerina,” and Puma savant Dua Lipa just posted in the Puma Speedcat Ballerina which are naturally already sold out. The street-style stars we know and love are also embracing them, with sightings on Amelia Gray and Bella Hadid confirming the “-ina” sneaker season has only just begun. (Even Repetto, the proprietor of classic French ballet flats, released their take.) If you are brave enough to try out shoes your friends might shrug at and your parents will definitely not understand, see our favorites below.

Nikoletta Brown Navy Ballerina Sneakers Miista $415 see on miista From the makers of Charli xcx’s favorite boots come this soccer-cleat-ballet mashup that will pair well with a frothy skirt for the ultimate juxtaposition.

Bad Bunny Ballerina adidas Original $120 see on adidas The man responsible for the thirstiest day on the Internet in 2025 so far courtesy of his Calvin Klein ad is bringing ballerinas in his way, with a “benito”-stamped pair of yellow shoes. These will drop on March 29 and surely sell out in minutes, so bookmark adidas.com.

Speedcat Ballet Flats Puma $283 see on farfetch Dua’s latest go-to — and very sold out, which explains the price bump on secondhand sites.

Flavia Ballerina Sneakers in Pink JW PEI $99 see on JW PEI We could easily see Jennie wearing this blush-pink pair, which has ribbon laces for the ultimate cute-girl touch.

Black Lella Ballerina Hybrid Flats Kiko Kostadinov $510 $750 see on ssense Kiko’s wacky take includes lots of ribbons, patent leather, and a metal ID tag, just in case anyone asks you where you got them.

Tennis Silk Sneakers Repetto $385 see on repetto The brand known for delivering classic ballet flats was not immune to the Miu Miu-ification of ballerina shoes.

Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas Miu Miu $975 see on miu miu Miu Miu always sets trends, and with these gym-shoes-cum-flats, they were ahead of the curve.

Lace-Up Leather Shoes in Blue Acne Studios $540 see on acne studios Denim shoes, anyone? These are grommeted all over and made for stomping.

Ballerina Sneaker in Pink ABRA $535 see on abra I have this pair in baby blue and get lots of compliments from both Gen A and boomers alike.

Tan & Brown Mary Jane Flat Sneakers Wales Bonner $695 see on ssense Wales Bonner is always an expert at bringing patterns to pieces in an elevated way, and these are right on the money with a pony-hair leopard print.

Gino Ballet Glide in Espresso Staud $350 see on staud This pair is begging for a morning walk to and from Pilates.

Cristina Lace-Up Derby Flats VIVAIA $129 see on vivaia This style has already been seen on Bella Hadid and Amelia Gray, and the price tag ensures you can get in on the fun, too.