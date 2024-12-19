Where To Shop In New York In 2025

I’m usually one of the first people in line to complain about the death of retail in New York. Since Opening Ceremony and Barneys closed their doors, there’s been a considerable loss of “third spaces” that are, yes, about shopping, but more about spying on Solange while she peruses a rack of Dries Van Noten or discovering a new designer. This problem was naturally compounded by the pandemic, leaving us to guesstimate the fit of vintage pairs of jeans online. But in recent months, a series of store openings have quelled my in-person fixation.

The multi-brand boutique is adjusting to what consumers want without fully giving into the TikTok-ification of trends. Independent brands are creating experiences to keep customers coming back, and giving them a spectacle every so often. A few new stores in Brooklyn have captured the hearts of hypebeasts and designers alike, while the arrival of a London-based bookstore already counts celebrities like Tyler, The Creator and Sofia Coppola as supporters. In short: Retail is (sort of) back in the city. Below, see where we’re spending our hard-earned coin in 2025.

ESSX ESSX is one of the city’s first answers to the gap left in the shopping market by the closures of multi-brand boutiques like Totokaelo or Barneys. They’ve carved out their own lane, however, with a Lower East Side space chock full of Marni and Y/Project, the best shoe wall below 14th Street, and a rotating window display that’s played host to Luar, HOKA, and most recently, holiday windows dressed by stylist Kyle Luu.

Outline The cool-girl answer to the hole left by Bird (RIP), Outline is situated on Atlantic Avenue in Boerum Hill and dresses the 30-somethings of Brooklyn who wants to be in on fashion’s latest trends. Standbys like Maison Margiela and Lemaire are mixed in with new favorites like Colleen Allen, a recent addition, and Renaissance Renaissance (pictured here).

Pleats Please Issey Miyake © ISSEY MIYAKE INC. The purveyor of pleated clothes hypebeasts and art-world baddies gravitate towards just opened up a new spot in the vast industrial space where Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams used to preside over Lafayette Street in Soho.

Climax Books Isabella Hurley, CMO of Acne Studios and girl-about-town, has a cult art-book store, Climax, in London. She opened a New York outpost in September, and has already hosted several book signings (including one for Simone Rocha) and helped Sofia Coppola select a few rarities for her collection.

Ven.Space The hottest menswear boutique opening of the year, and possibly the decade so far. They’ve got an impressive range of designers, including Auralee, Jil Sander, The Row, Stüssy, plus a no-nonsense in-store line. Last time I visited, Michael Kors and his husband were there trying on winter knits — and shopping the store’s second-to-none furniture selection (which is not technically for sale, but Kors is one persuasive guy).

Stéle Williamsburg-based Stéle is like an IRL Ssense for fragrances. Indie brands you’re probably not familiar with like Andrea Mack and Clandestine Laboratories share shelf space with Maison D’Etto, Régime Des Fleurs, and Troye Sivan’s line, Tsu Yange Lor.

Still Here Courtesy of Still Here The city-based denim brand was quickly adopted by Dakota Johnson, Kaia Gerber, and Miley Cyrus for their baggy, easy-to-wear staples. Their Upper East Side store is worth the visit, if only for the vintage store-in-store with ‘90s Prada vests to pair with your wide-leg blue jeans.

Telfar Ant Blue The brand behind the “Birkin of Bushwick” is so much more than that, and they’re showing it off in a brand-new spot on one of the city’s most chaotic corners, Broadway and Canal. The irony of street vendors selling Telfar tote dupes across the street isn’t lost on the brand, which loves to embrace high-low.

Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton We heavily documented the much-awaited opening of the new 57th Street boutique which, believe it or not, is a temporary store while their flagship across the street gets a facelift. For now, shop the mega-store, get some expensive tea at the café, and pose for a picture under the 50-foot tall suitcase sculptures.