It’s coat weather around these parts, though our celebrities don’t need outerwear where they’re going— from the black car to the door of the party. And there were no shortage of soirées to pop into this week, from a blowout store opening party to a Western-themed cocktail, replete with a mechanical bull. Keep scrolling to get a little dose of FOMO before the weekend.

Louis Vuitton’s Lavish Store Opening

There’s boutiques, there’s flagships, and then there’s Louis Vuitton’s mega-store, which, believe it or not, is a temporary “pop-up” while they renovate their 5th Avenue flagship across the street. The brand invited faces and friends of the house, including Ana de Armas, Francesca Scorsese, Martha Stewart, and Willa Fitzgerald to sip on champagne and peruse the four floors of decadence.

Stella McCartney’s Sexy, Classy, British Dinner

Stella McCartney knows fun, and knows the right crowd to invite to have a jolly good time. For the launch of the brand’s new Ryder bag, the designer invited Alex Consani, Greta Gerwig, and recent Londoner Tom Ford to an intimate dinner at Belvedere in the heart of Holland Park. Guests enjoyed cozy chats in the lush room and great photo-ops in front of the Stella marquee.

MOTHER’s Saloon Throwdown

Denim brand MOTHER took over Williamsburg’s favorite approximation of a honky-tonk bar, Desert 5 Spot, for a celebration of their newest collection, Ivy League Cowboy. Mischa Barton and Blue DeTiger gave their best east-meets-west fashion for a night of ranch waters, two-stepping to Dolly Parton, and a special mini-set from Orville Peck.

PatBO & Camila Coelho’s Family Dinner

Patricia Bonaldi & Camila Coelho just released a line of dresses in the nick of time for party season, inspired by Coelho’s Brazilian roots and ready for BFA photographers everywhere. They brought together the best of Miami’s girlies, including Isabela Grutman and Stef Roitman, for a cozy rooftop dinner at the Four Seasons to honor their photo-ready clothes.

Scarosso Fêtes Marta Pozzan

Marta Pozzan is an Italian actress who’s decamped to Los Angeles to bring her sexy style stateside. She just collaborated with Scarosso on a line of patent wedges and knee-high boots that ooze holiday cheer for the party-going set. To commemorate the collection, Pozzan brought out friends like Chloe Cherry to a house in the hills where guests mingled by the pool and grabbed pics at the sultry curtained photo-op.

Sophie Bille Brahe’s Uptown Hangout

Jewelry designer Sophie Bille Brahe is known for her geometric and quirky takes on modern heirlooms and was quickly adopted by the fashion set for her second-to-none sense of Scandi-cool. Business is booming, and thus she set roots on Madison Avenue with a new store, by the likes of Leandra Medine-Cohen, Katie Holmes, and Dree Hemingway. Champs flowed, care of Juve & Camps, and a Laila Gohar-designer lion cake was lit up.