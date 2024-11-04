I was at a launch party for J.Crew’s sensational collaboration with Christopher John Rogers when I saw writer/editor/all-around cool-girl Lynette Nylander wearing one of my favorite pieces straight off the Fall/Winter 2024 runway: a Loewe brown blouson leather jacket. I was red with envy, but this wasn’t the start of my leather bomber lust, but merely the in-person realization that a trend had been brewing. Tokyo-based brand Auralee (who is primed for a big explosion in the U.S. this year) sent the platonic ideal of a brown leather jacket down their unisex runway show in January 2024. Loewe and Isabel Marant followed in February, and now, the streets and It Girls are responding in kind this fall.

First was Chloë Sevigny — as she almost always is — with a striking burgundy Phoebe Philo blouson jacket-dress hybrid worn to the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Sept. 16. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore an aviator-style bomber from The Row, which clocks in at a cool $6,500, to their show in Paris on Sept. 25.

We reported on outerwear expert Hailey Bieber’s puffy brown dad jacket worn in October, and Alex Consani’s Willy Chavarria blouson leather worn to the designer’s CFDA afterparty at Jean’s on Oct. 28 solidified the trend’s moment for us. This year, the biker has been all but abandoned. There’s an emphasis on nipped-in silhouettes with little to no embellishment, and brands and celebs are meeting it with covetable outerwear that’s a move away from the heavier leather styles. Chocolate brown was the runaway color trend of the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, and not only are bags popping up in this color, but sumptuous leather jackets that feel more like overshirts than protective gear.

As for styling it: Channel Isabel Marant’s ‘80s-mania and pair it with patterned pants, pop it over a dress like Huntington-Whiteley, or make like Sevigny and Consani and boldly wear it sans pants. The key is to find a style that is slightly oversized and a bit “puffy” à la Bieber’s marshmallow-esque version, and stray away from black, the default leather color.