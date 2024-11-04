A person wearing a brown leather jacket and beige pants walks confidently in a parking lot, sporting...

Hailey Bieber & Alex Consani Agree On Fall 2024’s Must-Have Leather Jacket

Chloë Sevigny and Loewe also co-sign.

by Kevin LeBlanc
I was at a launch party for J.Crew’s sensational collaboration with Christopher John Rogers when I saw writer/editor/all-around cool-girl Lynette Nylander wearing one of my favorite pieces straight off the Fall/Winter 2024 runway: a Loewe brown blouson leather jacket. I was red with envy, but this wasn’t the start of my leather bomber lust, but merely the in-person realization that a trend had been brewing. Tokyo-based brand Auralee (who is primed for a big explosion in the U.S. this year) sent the platonic ideal of a brown leather jacket down their unisex runway show in January 2024. Loewe and Isabel Marant followed in February, and now, the streets and It Girls are responding in kind this fall.

First was Chloë Sevigny — as she almost always is — with a striking burgundy Phoebe Philo blouson jacket-dress hybrid worn to the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Sept. 16. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore an aviator-style bomber from The Row, which clocks in at a cool $6,500, to their show in Paris on Sept. 25.

Hailey BieberBackgrid
Alex ConsaniAijani Payne
Chloë SevignyLeon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
We reported on outerwear expert Hailey Bieber’s puffy brown dad jacket worn in October, and Alex Consani’s Willy Chavarria blouson leather worn to the designer’s CFDA afterparty at Jean’s on Oct. 28 solidified the trend’s moment for us. This year, the biker has been all but abandoned. There’s an emphasis on nipped-in silhouettes with little to no embellishment, and brands and celebs are meeting it with covetable outerwear that’s a move away from the heavier leather styles. Chocolate brown was the runaway color trend of the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, and not only are bags popping up in this color, but sumptuous leather jackets that feel more like overshirts than protective gear.

Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2024Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Loewe Fall/Winter 2024Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Auralee Fall/Winter 2024Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
As for styling it: Channel Isabel Marant’s ‘80s-mania and pair it with patterned pants, pop it over a dress like Huntington-Whiteley, or make like Sevigny and Consani and boldly wear it sans pants. The key is to find a style that is slightly oversized and a bit “puffy” à la Bieber’s marshmallow-esque version, and stray away from black, the default leather color.

The Frankie Shop Viper Leather Jacket

This slightly eggplant-colored version checks all the boxes for me: under $1,000, real leather, and cinches in with a waistband.

$815
see on moda operandi
Mango 100% Leather Jacket

A great option at an even better price.

$199
see on mango
Sandro Zip-Up Leather Jacket

The grain on this zip-up version is ideal.

$940
see on farfetch
HommeGirls Leather Bomber Jacket

Leave it to HommeGirls to turn out rich-looking leathers for a fair price.

$1,295
see on hommegirls
Auralee Leather Zip Jacket

The platonic ideal. The weight, pockets, color, and proportions are all bang-on.

$2,635
see on ssense