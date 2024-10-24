Now's Your Chance To Shop The H&M Designer Collab That Got Away

We’re knee-deep in fall fashion and designers are teaming up with friends and close collaborators to outfit us for the (somewhat) chillier temps. H&M has the marquee drop of the weekend, with a select re-release of their infamous linkups hitting both in-store pop-ups and the Interwebs before Halloween. There’s lots of other goodies to shop and covet, including a Bella Hadid-approved rain clog and a bright, almost-sold-out J.Crew designer collaboration. Keep scrolling to see what fashion news you missed this week.

H&M’s Pre-Loved Love-Fest

Courtesy of H&M

I remember being in college when the H&M x Balmain collection dropped. The kids at my school went positively wild for it, so much so that some were selling trunk-loads of it out of their cars in between classes. H&M is celebrating 20 years of their fashion collaborations by offering a re-released selection of their most infamous linkups, curated with the help of resale gurus at Sellpy. There’s so much to love, from the industry-shifting first-ever collab by Karl Lagerfeld to the mid-aughts spectacles including Lanvin and Stella McCartney, and more recent offerings from Balmain, Moschino, Mugler, and Rabanne (pictured here). The New York physical outpost opens on Oct. 27, with more global pop-ups happening before the online store is available on Halloween.

J.Crew & Christopher John Rogers’ Celebration Of Color

Courtesy of J.Crew

Christopher John Rogers is a master colorist, and J.Crew also knows a thing or two about bright clothes. That’s why this collaboration, which dropped on Oct. 23, didn’t surprise me in the slightest. Both American designers are experts at meshing fantasy and reality, and this range of pieces includes hoodies and hats, but also slinky sequin dresses and flirtatious red vinyl coats and skirts. Rogers’ signature stripes are present in the form of dresses, skirts, and his infamous brushed cashmere (which is already sold out). Wear it all together or break it apart, but make it a point to snag at least one piece for your collector’s trunk.

Moose Knuckles Gets In The Lab

Vito Fernicola

After Carlos Nazario joined Moose Knuckles as their Global Artistic Director last year, the brand has collabed with Luar and is now opening Moose Lab, a platform for more collaborations with premiere creatives. Nazario, naturally, is the first one up, and his collection dives deep into the winter look beloved by fashion people below 14th Street: lots of shearling, leather, and in-your-face gloves and hats for being dramatic in the snow.

Proenza Schouler & Sorel Make Rainwear Fun

Miles Diggs/Diggzy

The days of schlepping in black, anonymous rainboots is over: We’re in a rain gear renaissance! Before Cecilie Bahnsen dropped the best collab of Paris Fashion Week with her North Face all-weather puffy dresses, Proenza Schouler quietly debuted waterproof rain shoes and boots on their runway, made in partnership with Sorel, a fashion industry go-to for more durable shoes than those Bottega puddle boots everyone was obsessed with five years ago. If you need any more convincing, Bella Hadid was spotted in the low-cut all-black version on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles; there’s no rain required to make these a style staple.

Tekla & Auralee’s Homage To Onsen

Nikki McClarron

What do you get when you combine the Scandi-chill vibe of Tekla with the savvy minimalism of Japan’s Auralee? A collection inspired by traditional Japanese hot springs known as onsen, with pajamas that are dying to be worn after a long soak in a tub, plus towels, socks, and a standout puffy coat that mimics a fresh pile of snow. Set your alarms for an Oct. 30 release, as it’ll all probably be gone the same day.