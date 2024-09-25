Cecilie Bahnsen & The North Face's Collab Makes Rain Dresses A Thing

More often than not, when I check the weather and see rain in the forecast, I’m immediately downtrodden — not because I don’t like the rain, but because my inclement-weather wardrobe consists of a basic black raincoat and nondescript galoshes. Anytime I have to sacrifice style for utility is a sad day indeed, but Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face just sent their first collaboration down the runway with an update on the anonymous black jacket that offers fun, florals, and a girlish flair for all-weather dressers.

Cecilie Bahnsen is a Danish designer bringing unapologetic femininity to a grown-up audience with her signature poofy concoctions, replete with bows, lace, and frills in a way that doesn’t feel childish. She most recently collaborated with Asics on sneakers that deliver on utility and charm, with floral appliqués adorning the brand’s Gel-Terrain shoes. The North Face pieces that walked Bahnsen’s spring/summer 2025 make good on rainwear that isn’t a snooze-fest, with zippered anoraks in black with flowery hems, puffy dresses in Bahnsen’s signature style, plus some technical shorts that I’m definitely adding to my already-growing spring wishlist.

Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

As if the ready-to-wear isn’t enough to salivate over, The North Face’s Base Camp Duffel and Glenclyffe Boot make appearances in the same black-on-black 3D floral appliqué style as the clothes, plus a mini version for the city girls. I’ve never bought hiking boots because they lean too gorpcore for my liking, but these might change my mind. That’s the power of Cecilie Bahnsen, and also the power of a well-timed, synergistic fashion collab that brings new light to old duds. Now if only they made an umbrella too...