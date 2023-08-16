The North Face & Comme des Garçons Are Dropping A Gorpy Collaboration

The North Face is adding yet another brand collaborator to its already long list. In the past, we’ve seen the California-based outerwear giant work on a slew of sought-after collections, from teaming up with Japanese Breakfast and Supreme to Alessandro Michele’s Gucci. Following its always successful partnerships — and fresh off its most recent one with KAWS — The North Face is now embarking on a new capsule with none other than Japanese label CDG by Comme des Garçons.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the two brands announced their upcoming collection — a 12-item array of ultimate gorpcore pieces. Keeping true to both of their aesthetics — The North Face known for its outdoor functionality, and CDG for its elevated designer basics — the capsule line offers comfortable outwear styles, available in black and white, well suited for those upcoming hikes or Instagram feed fit pics.

Taking inspiration from the desire to “celebrate the freedom found in exploration,” you can expect the range to adopt much of The North Face’s signature puffer silhouettes like the Nuptse vest, plus others including the Denali fleece jacket, and Hydrenaline jacket and pant. Comme des Garçons incorporates its streetwear-esque designs into the mix — slogans “Wear Your Freedom” and “My Energy Comes from Freedom” can be seen printed on both the interior and exterior in English and Japanese. The logo-mania continues onto baggy T-shirts and hoodies, and as for accessories, a cap and fanny pack. Sizing for The North Face x CDG collection have yet to be revealed, but prices range from $60 to $400.

Courtesy of Comme des Garçons and The North Face

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, The North Face x CDG collection will be available to shop in select The North Face, Dover Street Market, and CDG stores worldwide, with Asia to launch the collection in mid-October and for a limited time special pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Paris. It’ll also drop online at thenorthface.com for XPLR Pass members and cdgcdgcdg.com. Run, don’t walk – check out the rest of the capsule in the official campaign images, below.

