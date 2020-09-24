Alessandro Michele is embarking on his first brand collaboration for Gucci with The North Face. The luxury label announced the partnership on social media on Wednesday with three videos of mountain landscapes, along with a flag that featured both brands' logos.

"Gucci and The North Face confirm that they will be bringing a collection to life in the coming months that celebrates the rich heritage of both brands," noted a spokesperson for Gucci to NYLON.

While the details on Michele's debut collaboration are minimal, The North Face has its fair share of past fashion partnerships to look back on. The outdoor brand has previously released collaborations with Supreme, Sacai, and Margiela, to name a few.

The news of the partnership will have to be enough to tide over Gucci fans as the label won't be presenting during Milan Fashion Week. Back in May, Michele announced his plan to forgo the fashion calendar entirely and implement his own schedule while downsizing on in-person runway shows.

"I will abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year to share the chapters of a new story. Irregular, joyful and absolutely free chapters, which will be written blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms," stated Michele.

Take a look at the very brief preview of Gucci x The North Face, below.