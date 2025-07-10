Kylie Jenner Is The Latest It Girl To Collab With Frankies Bikinis

Kylie Jenner may very well have the best bikini collection in the world. After cementing herself as a swim trendsetter and even inspiring us to buy a square silk scarf to match our triangle tops, she’s making things official with a new line of swim. Enter: Khy and Frankie Bikinis’ Cloud Cups collection.

Frankies Bikinis has become somewhat of an It-Girl stomping ground, with collections from Bella Hadid, Réalisation Par, and now, Kylie, who is bringing her lingerie-inspired take on swimsuits to the masses with her latest Khy collab. (This marks her third designer linkup this year alone.) The 23-piece Cloud Cups collection is a vintage Italian boudoir brought to life, with lace-trimmed cups, bombshell bra tops as swimwear, and tiny bottoms covered in a range of on-trend patterns like big (and mini) polka dots and leopard print.

Courtesy of Khy Courtesy of Khy Courtesy of Khy Courtesy of Khy 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

There’s truly a cut for everyone and every body, whether you’re intent of showing off your assets or covering up a bit (the size range is also inclusionary, like all Khy drops). Kylie test-drove swim shorts on a quick Turks and Caicos vacation earlier this year, and the collection also provides full-coverage swim bottoms as well as knit skorts for throwing over your damp two-piece before grabbing dinner. There are also patterned minidresses to round out the offerings, ideal for swimming-pool-to-bar days.

Courtesy of Khy

If you’ve ever wanted to have swimwear that’s indebted to both Sophia Loren and Cindy Crawford, look no further. As for Kylie’s favorite piece? She says via news release it’s the Heavenly Satin top: “The lace detail is so sweet, and it showcases the vintage aesthetic that this collection is all about.” Old meets new, meets the ocean and sea, just in time for her to jet off to another yacht with her friends, family, and man in tow. (We humbly recommend Maine or Capri as ideal places to show off this sexy yet sweet collection.)

The Khy x Frankies Bikinis collaboration, Cloud Cups, will be available to shop at noon ET July 16 on Khy.com and Frankiesbikinis.com, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL and prices from $85 to 195.